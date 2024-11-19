By Alex Newman

BAKU, Azerbaijan — The United States will move full-speed ahead on expanding energy including oil and gas, explained Republican lawmakers who arrived at the 29th annual United Nations climate summit in the wake of climate skeptic Donald Trump’s victory. It is a matter of national security, the members of Congress said.

However, the GOP congressmen also appeared to embrace some Democratic climate policies, and even the UN-backed government controls on carbon dioxide, a gas known to scientists as the “gas of life.” The Republicans offered no resistance to the increasingly discredited hypothesis that human emissions of CO 2 represent “pollution” that is causing dangerous “climate change,” either.

Climate Skeptic: UN Loyalists Aren’t Conspirators, They’re Zealots

Most of the man-made “climate change” theorists at the United Nations summit are not conspirators but rather zealots, which is far worse, argues John Robson, the founder and executive director of Climate Discussion Nexus in an exclusive interview with The New American’s Alex Newman from the UN COP29 summit on the Caspian Sea.

Robson, who is attending the COP29 as a journalist, argues that the reason climate alarmists are pushing renewable energies is that they truly believe if developed Western nations can set an example, the rest of the world will follow. The answer to this problem is that climate skeptics must be well informed to offer substantive reasons to environmentalists as to why the weather and climate are not getting worse, Robson said.

Top WHO Official Responds to Calls for COVID Accountability

Asked about the escalating criticism of the World Health Organization’s policies and its close affiliations with the Chinese Communist Party, billionaire Bill Gates, and Big Pharma, WHO Director of Environment, Climate Change and Health Dr. Maria Neira said the agency’s agenda was based on “science.” However, the WHO is “very happy” to discuss concerns with the incoming administration, she said.

Climate change is a public health crisis that must be dealt with as such, Dr. Neira continued, noting that global warming could affect food production or air quality. Among the lessons that could be learned from COVID and applied to climate change is that scientists must collaborate across borders, she said.

The “climate transition” will also be beneficial to public health, she said. Dr. Neira also touted the WHO’s role in the implementation of UN 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goal 3, which promotes vaccines, “reproductive healthcare,” “mental health,” and more. All of the SDGs are related to each other, she continued, offering examples.

