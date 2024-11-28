The TRUE Meaning of Thanksgiving
On November 21, 1620, the Pilgrims signed the Mayflower Compact and began their Plymouth Colony. The world has never been the same since, argues top historian Bill Federer in an exclusive interview.
On November 21, 1620 (according to the “New Style” Gregorian Calendar), the Pilgrims signed the Mayflower Compact and began their Plymouth Colony.
Of the 102 Pilgrims, only 47 survived till Spring. At one point, only a half dozen were healthy enough to care for the rest.
Their sacrifice must be remembered.
This Thanksgiving, America should study the legacy of individual Christian self-government that our Pilgrim Founders left us over 400 years ago, shared top historian and the president of Amerisearch, Inc. Bill Federer on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.
Watch and share this insightful conversation to add meaning to your Thanksgiving celebration this year.
Happy Thanksgiving from The Liberty Sentinel!
Alex Newman: "This Thanksgiving, America should study the legacy of individual Christian self-government that our Pilgrim Founders left us over 400 years ago...."
Amen! Albeit, the early 1600's governments are better depicted as governments of, by, and for God, juxtaposed with the late 1700's humanistic government of, by, and (allegedly) for the people.
As for the former, for example:
"...Fundamental Agreement of the Colony of New Haven, Connecticut, 1639: 'Agreement; We all agree that the scriptures hold forth a perfect rule for the direction and government of all men in duties which they are to perform to God and to man, as well in families and commonwealth as in matters of the church; so likewise in all public officers which concern civil order, as choice of magistrates and officers, making and repealing laws, dividing allotments of inheritance, and all things of like nature, we will, all of us, be ordered by the rules which the scripture holds forth; and we agree that such persons may be entrusted with such matters of government as are described in Exodus 18:21 and Deuteronomy 1:13 with Deuteronomy 17:15 and 1 Corinthians 6:1, 6 & 7….'....
"Considerable differences existed between Christendom of the 1600s and early 1700s and Christianity of the late 1700s:
'Compared with Americans of the 18th or the 19th century, the Puritans surely were theology-minded…. Yet what really distinguished them in their day was that they were … interested in … the application of theology to everyday life, and especially to society.'27
'The Ten Commandments were, of course, in the foreground of their thinking, but the Bible as a whole was the law of their life. For answers to their problems they drew as readily on Exodus, Kings, or Romans, as on the less narrative portions of the Bible.'28
'The Puritans of Massachusetts Bay said that they started from “the lawes of God” rather than the laws of Englishmen.'29
'The most dramatic and most obvious [changes in Puritan laws from the laws of England] were in the list of capital crimes. …including idolatry (violations of the First Commandment), blasphemy, man-stealing (from Exod. 21.16), adultery with a married woman, perjury with intent to secure the death of another, the cursing of a parent by a child over 16 years of age (Exod. 21.17), the offense of being a “rebellious son” (Deut. 21.20.21)…. These were clear cases where the laws of Scripture were allowed to override the laws of England.'30
"Late eighteenth-century Christianity, on the other hand, was quite different from the Christendom of early America:
'…[by] the mid-18th century … Puritanism was all but dead.'31
"This means that government based upon the law of Yahweh was also all but dead.,,,"
For more regarding these two polar opposite forms of government, see Chapter 3 "The Preamble: We the People vs. Yahweh" of free online book "Bible Law vs, the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/biblelaw-constitutionalism-pt3.html
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."