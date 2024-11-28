On November 21, 1620 (according to the “New Style” Gregorian Calendar), the Pilgrims signed the Mayflower Compact and began their Plymouth Colony.

Of the 102 Pilgrims, only 47 survived till Spring. At one point, only a half dozen were healthy enough to care for the rest.

Their sacrifice must be remembered.

This Thanksgiving, America should study the legacy of individual Christian self-government that our Pilgrim Founders left us over 400 years ago, shared top historian and the president of Amerisearch, Inc. Bill Federer on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman.

Watch and share this insightful conversation to add meaning to your Thanksgiving celebration this year.

Happy Thanksgiving from The Liberty Sentinel!

