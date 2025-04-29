By Alex Newman

Despite tough circumstances and persecution, the Church of Jesus Christ in India is on the march. One incredible ministry, Children’s Camps International (CCI), is reaching hundreds of thousands of children each year through Christian training programs — all with virtually no foreign money.

CHENNAI — India, with its mostly Hindu population and a sizeable Islamic minority, is considered one of the most persecuted nations in the world for Christians and the Church — worse than Saudi Arabia, according to Open Doors. Right before we arrived, a top government official with the ruling party promised the death penalty for Christians who convert Hindus.

And yet, as my son and I saw firsthand when we were there this month, God is doing incredible things amid difficult circumstances. The Church is on the march!

Secure your wealth

“We have had many gold companies ask to partner with us, but we chose Genesis Gold because they're the real deal.” - Alex Newman

Click the banner below to learn more.

Harvard Fuming Over Trump Funding Threats

After decades of indoctrinating young Americans against the nation’s traditional values and constitutional republican form of government, Harvard University is outraged that the man voters elected to lead the federal government is seeking to cut off the huge flow of tax dollars. Other far-left universities are also in the crosshairs.

Trump did not mince words in his latest brutal rebuke of the institution. “Harvard is an antisemitic, far-left Institution, as are numerous others, with students being accepted from all over the world that want to rip our country apart,” the president wrote on April 24 on his Truth Social platform after Harvard announced a lawsuit against the administration.

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.