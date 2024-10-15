In this episode of The Liberty Report, Alex Newman interviews Mandy Gunasekara, who served as President Donald Trump’s Chief of Staff for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to discuss the Deep State’s power and how Trump’s next term can truly drain the swamp.

Gunasekara, who crafted the Paris Climate Accords withdrawal, articulated that one of the best ways to clean up and clean out the bureaucracy in Washington is to work with Congress to decrease funding for, or fire altogether, government agencies that harm the American people’s freedom.

Looking forward to what seems to be an eminent second term of Donald Trump, Gunasekara shared that the “gloves will absolutely come off” towards to organizations like the United Nations and unconstitutional agreements with globalist entities.

What is the UN “Master Plan for Humanity”?

The United Nations “Pact for the Future” contains dozens of references to the UN 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals, also known as the “Master Plan for Humanity,” but what does that mean for liberty and for you? In this episode of Behind The Deep State, The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, freshly returned from the UN “Summit of the Future,” breaks down the goals and why they threaten freedom, prosperity, national sovereignty, and much more.

