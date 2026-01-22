The World Economic Forum’s “New World Order” under which most of humanity will “own nothing and be happy” is facing a full-on rhetorical assault by President Donald Trump and others such as Argentine President Javier Milei.

But the so-called global community must charge forward regardless, using patience and new tactics, argued Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and other leading globalists at the WEF’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

There is a “rupture in the world order,” said Carney, a longtime central banker and former board member of the WEF turned top Canadian politician. The U.S. government under Trump, he argued, is responsible, supposedly because it is now “submitted to no limits, no constraints.”

To combat Trump’s rupturing of the global order and the escalating push for U.S. independence from globalism, “medium powers” such as Canada must pick up the slack and push forward to ensure a world order without the United States as a major player, the globalist Canadian leader declared.

These nations have the power to “build a new order that encompasses our values, such as respect for human rights, sustainable development, [and] solidarity.”

Ironically, Carney was just last week boasting about how his government’s new “partnership” with the mass-murdering Chinese Communist Party would position his nation well for the “New World Order.”

Globalization must win out, Carney continued, explaining that “a world of fortresses” where nations make their own decisions will result in chaos and a failure to achieve the United Nations’ charge for global governance through schemes such as the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda.

No More U.S.-led Order

Carney also explained that the so-called U.S.-led global order is no longer a reality.

“For decades, countries like Canada benefited from what was called the rules-based international order,” Carney said. “We joined its institutions. We praised its principles. We benefited from its predictability.”

But all the while, “we knew the story … was partially false,” Carney admitted. “The strongest would exempt themselves when convenient,” he continued, arguing that “trade rules were enforced asymmetrically” and “international law applied with varying rigor depending on the identity of the accused or its victim.”

Current Canadian PM Mark Carney with former PM Justin Trudeau

That “pleasant fiction,” he states, no longer works. “We participated in the rituals. And we largely avoided calling out the gaps between rhetoric and reality.”

“If you are not at the table,” Carney said, “you are on the menu.” His remarks were met with a rare standing ovation in the room.

Indeed, the rise of nationalist leaders and policies — including those championed by Donald Trump in the United States, Javier Milei in Argentina, and Viktor Orbán in Hungary — poses a significant threat to the World Economic Forum’s agenda, and the gloves are coming off.

However, it is also true that key globalist players and institutions, along with their pet dictatorships, have been openly advocating for the end of the so-called “unipolar world order.” Under that system, the U.S. government served as unchallengeable hegemon.

In place of the old order, globalists have called for a “multi-polar world order” in which dictatorships such as those ruling China and supranational institutions such as the UN and the European Union become key decision makers.

The U.S. Blowing Up the Ship

Just weeks before the WEF summit, President Trump sent a clear message to the internationalists that the United States is serious about reclaiming national sovereignty by withdrawing from 66 global organizations, conventions, and treaties.

The sweeping act included a historic withdrawal from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); the UN’s pseudo-science outfit, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change; and others.

Speaking on a panel about international trade, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, once known as a Democrat donor and “carbon market” bigwig, torched the WEF and backed Trump’s moves to reclaim American sovereignty.

“We are in Davos, at the World Economic Forum, and the Trump administration — and myself — are here to make a very clear point: Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America,” Lutnick said to an awkwardly silent crowd of bureaucrats and so-called journalists. “It’s a failed policy.”

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick

“The fact is, it has left America behind,” he continued. “It has left the American worker behind. And what we are here to say is that America First is a different model — one that we encourage other countries to consider — which is that our workers come first.”

Lutnick went on to lambast the foreign leaders in attendance for outsourcing everything from medicine to semiconductors while opening their borders to the foreign world. That foolish policy has opened the door for the Communist Chinese to step in and make the West dependent on their production abilities, he argued.

This blunt articulation of the score represents a different way of thinking, according to Lutnick: “It is completely different than the WEF.” America First is the only task of the Trump administration, he concluded.

Trump Makes Waves

In his fourth address to the WEF as sitting president, Trump gave a lengthy speech to the confab lasting over an hour. He said the United States is back, the economy is the largest and strongest it has ever been, and he will not tolerate being abused any longer in trade and defense.

Addressing the elephant in the room, Trump said the U.S. needs Greenland and will take it without the use of military force. “All the United States is asking for is a place called Greenland,” he said. Among other arguments, he explains that the U.S. has received nothing from its partnership in NATO despite paying the majority of the costs for the alliance.

“And all we’re asking for is to get Greenland, including right title and ownership, because you need the ownership to defend it. You can’t defend it on a lease,” Trump argued. “So other presidents have spent, whether foolishly or not, trillions and trillions of dollars on NATO and gotten absolutely nothing in return. We’ve never asked for anything. It’s always a one-way street.”

Creditors and Housing in the Spotlight

Trump also reiterated that large corporations will no longer be able to buy up single-family houses in America, and urged Congress to pass legislation to codify the policy to protect young families.

As housing prices surge, more Americans are in debt, paying up to 32% in interest. “What has happened to usury?” he added. “I’m asking Congress to cap credit card interest rates at 10% for one year. And this will help millions of Americans save for a home.”

The Federal Reserve, Trump revealed, is also going to be overhauled with new leadership, including a new chair to replace Jerome “Too Late” Powell.

Trump and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Indeed, the Trump administration’s presence at the WEF sent a shockwave through the technocrats’ meeting.

California Governor Gavin Newsom attacked Trump in Davos, even chastising foreign leaders for not fighting Trump hard enough. “I can’t take this complicity. People rolling over,” Newsom said. “I should have brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders. I mean, handing out crowns. I mean, this is pathetic… I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage. I mean, at least from an American perspective, it’s embarrassing.”

“He’s a T-Rex. You mate with him, or he devours you. One or the other,” Newsom concluded.

The Ship Is Sinking, but Still Savable

Carney and Larry Fink, the CEO of financial behemoth BlackRock and interim co-chair of the WEF, recognized that the establishment is losing steam and American support in an “age of populism.”

In fact, Fink acknowledged that global “elites” have totally lost public trust after the disastrous handling of the Covid-19 “pandemic” and now must overcome deep institutional mistrust. “If the World Economic Forum is going to be useful going forward, it has to regain that trust,” Fink stated.

Larry Fink, CEO of BlockRock and Interim Co-Chair of the WEF

The path forward for the WEF lies in pushing the same old scheme but under new slogans, rebranded graphics, and fresh verbiage in step with the current political trends. This, Carney said, can be labeled as “value-based realism,” or principled pragmatism.

Carney, whom Maxime Bernier — former Canadian member of Parliament, Cabinet minister, and leader of the People’s Party of Canada — described to us in a recent interview as the “globalist-in-chief,” reminded the technocrats in Davos that they must be patient.

“Progress is often incremental,” he said, and interests often diverge. But the mission must be carried forward by upholding the UN Charter, Sustainable Development Goals, and international cooperation.

The Fight Is Not Over

Indeed, the actions and anti-globalist rhetoric of President Trump have been severely damaging to the conspiracy to consolidate power in a global government. But the fight is not even close to being over, and globalists will try to make lemonade out of the lemons they are currently being handed.

The oligarchs united to destroy America at the United Nations, the World Economic Forum, the Bilderberg Group, and the Council on Foreign Relations have a simple remedy for Trump’s crusade to reclaim U.S. sovereignty: wait out, outspend, and out-organize the opposition.

But thankfully there is a potential Trump card—and it’s not too late to use it, yet. The United States can fully withdraw itself from international quagmires that are designed to weaken the nation at taxpayer expense. The first order of business for freedom-loving Americans should be a swift and complete withdrawal from the United Nations. Only then can Americans celebrate.

Author: Liberty Sentinel COO Andrew Muller.

