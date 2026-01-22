The Liberty Sentinel

8h

Yep - Evil never takes a holiday or time off. There will always be people who want to rule over others with ill intent. I believe psychologists called this psychopothy. Most of us just call them assholes…

7h

the only way we get out from under is: 1. Get out of the UN and the WEF 2. Make the withdrawal from WHO, UN and all affiliate agenceis, WEF permanent in law 3. end all 501(c)s 4. return to the gold standard and dissolve the Fed 5. Dissolve the CIA which the President himself can do. And that is just the first needed steps. Once Trump leaves if he doesn't make this stuff permanent we will go right back to square 1 and that is what they are banking on and believe me they will do EVERYTHING they can to make sure we have a Democrat Congress in 2026 and a Democrat President in 2028.

