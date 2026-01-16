Journalist Alex Newman, author of the popular book Deep State: The Invisible Government Behind The Scenes (which is soon to be massively updated and re-released), reports on Greg Hunter’s USA Watchdog that evil powers trying to overthrow America are distraught because their money and plans are drying up.

From cutting funds to USAID and dozens of UN agencies to taking on key cash-cows for the global left, such as the Maduro regime, huge moves are happening.

“The globalist Deep State is in panic mode,” he said, “and I think the Left is as well.”

“The operation against Maduro sent a massive shock wave through the global Left. I see the global Left as a tentacle of the global Deep State. It runs right through Venezuela, and it runs right through Minneapolis,” Newman shared.

Meanwhile, payments in the so-called Somali welfare fraud have been cut off by the federal government. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is also cutting off billions of dollars of more fraud by changing money transfer rules. The sprawling “Non-Governmental Organization” (NGO) revolution machine is also in the crosshairs.

“Let’s not forget what happened in 2020,” Newman said. “The so-called uprising in Minneapolis was literally organized by Rockefeller front groups such as the Sunrise Movement and Black Lives Matter. These are paid, professional revolutionaries with funding from Big Business and taxpayers, and many have connections to foreign powers such as Maduro. Yes, they are useful idiots . . . but they have huge money at their disposal.”

On top of that, Newman says Trump has given a huge blow to the globalist UN climate treaty that also is cutting off big money. Newman says, “The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), this is the foundation of the UN climate regime and Donald Trump just utterly obliterated it. This is some of the best news we have heard in a very long time. The UN is very mad, and their chief spokesman is saying the US has a legal obligation to keep paying them.” That is not going to happen, which means more cash cut from evil people trying to destroy America.

Newman adds, “This is just the beginning, and they have done a yearlong review of UN agencies that are useless, anti-American and wasteful. The first 66 just dropped, and we expect more. This is Earth-shattering news. This is huge news and really significant.”

In late November, Newman warned that “Leftist Marxists are preparing now to take over America.” Then, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was arrested, and that threw a cold bucket of water on those plans. Newman points out that “Venezuela was the cash cow that was funding this entire subversive movement through drugs and oil. Donald Trump, in one fell swoop, took out that massive piece of their architecture, and they are pooping bricks. They are absolutely terrified about what may come next.”

Venezuela is also guilty of the voter fraud that has rigged elections in the Western Hemisphere for many years. Newman says, “In Caracas, with Cuban help, they created lots of tools to steal elections. It was not just in Latin America but here in the United States… I think this was one of the big things on Trump’s mind when he started thinking about what we do with Venezuela… The big takeaway here is… they created software to rig and steal elections in Latin America and here in the United States, and the Trump Administration knows about it.”

There is much more in the 60-minute interview. It’s going viral, getting picked up by top financial site Zero Hedge and garnering over 150,000 views just on Rumble so far.