Are we witnessing the controlled demolition of America? Alex Newman tells Glenn Beck that the globalist types at the World Economic Forum and the Council on Foreign Relations may be “nice to have a coffee with,” but the one-world government they are promoting won’t be the utopia they think it will be. In actuality, if it isn't stopped, it could kill America entirely.

Alex makes the heavily-documented case that the U.N. and Bill Gates are building “a giant digital gulag for humanity” to assert digital control from the top down using tools like central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and digital IDs to not only monitor what you do but to manipulate it. Sweden already has thousands of people “with microchips in their hands,” Newman shared.

“I’m not saying this is the mark of the beast,” Glenn says regarding rapid digitization. “But ...” From the movement to eradicate cash, tokenize all assets, and persecute patriots, Glenn and Alex agree that the solution to our problems is simple: the federal government needs to follow the Constitution, and Americans have to become “a moral and religious people” again.

Biden’s “Community Schools” Aim to Replace Parents

Flush with taxpayer cash from the federal government, state and local officials are rapidly transforming public schools into “full-service community schools” that will address far more than just “education.”

In fact, under the guise of caring for the “whole child,” these “community schools” are increasingly taking over the few remaining duties left over to parents — mental health, dental health, vision, nutrition, healthcare, social and emotional wellbeing, and more.