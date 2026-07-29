UN Chief Joins Launch of Global AI Agency as Communists & Terrorists Exposed

What if 29 governments—including some of the world’s most authoritarian regimes—just quietly created a new global body to control artificial intelligence?

That’s exactly what happened last week in Shanghai. The regimes ruling China, Russia, and a coalition of other dictatorships and kleptocracies just launched the World AI Cooperation Organization, an intergovernmental group headquartered in the Chinese city and pledging to uphold UN Charter principles. CCP Foreign Minister Wang Yi signed on behalf of Beijing, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres was present at the ceremony to birth the new outfit.

On The Sentinel Report, host Alex Newman frames the move as a leap toward centralized control of AI that could erode individual liberty, privacy, and national sovereignty.

Newman then turned to a major new U.S. State Department report titled “Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism.” It details more than six decades of Cuban regime efforts to export left-wing extremism and terrorism. Key to that has been infiltrating American institutions, fomenting racial division, training activists (including pro-Hamas ones), and backing organizations such as the Democratic Socialists of America, Communist Party USA, Code Pink, and others.

The report also revisits historical U.S. intelligence “failures” led by Allen Dulles, who, during a secret Senate briefing, stated that Castro did not have “any Communist leanings.” The State Department also labels the importation of “third worldism” as a deliberate Cuban strategy of subversion against the United States.

The episode also covers the dismissal of International Criminal Court prosecutor Karim Khan over serious sexual misconduct allegations, a temporary court victory allowing removal of certain climate and critical-race-theory materials from national parks, a Florida ruling blocking a state ban on racist CRT indoctrination in public colleges, and the disorderly-conduct conviction of a Minnesota mother whose heated use of a racial slur sparked free-speech concerns.

This week’s guests:

Iesha Schreiner, TPUSA Rise leader and author of One Nation Under God: 250th Anniversary Devotional, discusses restoring biblical values, constitutional principles, and patriotism in the next generation while reaching communities long dominated by the Left.

Scott Wheeler, investigative journalist, reveals shocking new details about the firebombing of a pro-life pregnancy center in New York, the extremists behind the attack, and why much of the corporate media has ignored this major story. It’s the tip of the iceberg as the politicized and weaponized U.S. government has long refused to target actual terrorists even while terrorizing grandmothers who may have been too close to the Capitol on January 6.

Finally, architect Richard Gage, founder and former CEO of Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, reflects on the unanswered questions surrounding 9/11 nearly 25 years later. With Sen. Ron Johnson pledging to hold hearings on this, Gage discusses Congress’ potential to ask crucial questions surrounding 9/11, and previews a major event about 9/11 in New York City this September for the 25th anniversary of that horrific attack on America.

Join The Sentinel Report as we connect the dots, expose the forces reshaping America and the world, and bring you the stories the establishment media would rather keep hidden. As always, we don’t just tell you what’s wrong. We share what you can do about it, too.

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