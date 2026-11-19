The flurry of plane groundings, outages, and system failures escalating across the U.S. appears to be a cyber attack on America as chaos, bomb threats, stolen elections, and more wreak havoc, warned former National Security Advisor and Defense Intelligence Agency chief Gen. Michael Flynn (Ret.).

Many conservatives have been waiting for President Trump to execute some sort of secret plan to save the country, reverse the election fraud, and destroy the Deep State. But Flynn is warning Americans not to lose sleep waiting for that.

Instead, with the nation on the brink of disaster, Americans must get locally involved now, before it’s too late, said Flynn. The next election may well be the death of the American constitutional republic if the public does not wake up and get active in preserving what is left.

Speaking with journalist Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report, the former head of military intelligence described the situation as “definitely chaotic.” He pointed to disruptions affecting refrigeration systems, banks, aviation, and other critical infrastructure, along with bomb threats and escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Flynn questioned official explanations for the disruptions, including the nationwide aviation shutdown, and suggested that cyberattacks or even artificial intelligence systems operating within critical infrastructure could be involved.

“We have not gotten clear answers from our government,” Flynn said, criticizing senior administration officials for what he described as inadequate and sometimes inaccurate explanations. “We still are uncertain as to what’s happening.”

The general also questioned whether the American public had become so accustomed to cyberattacks that even major incidents were no longer generating sufficient alarm.

Flynn was equally blunt about the November midterm elections. Asked if the elections were trustworthy, Flynn responded: “No, they’re not.”

Among other issues, he cited longstanding concerns about electronic voting machines, foreign interference, and mail-in ballots, questioning why authorities continue using systems that he believes are vulnerable to manipulation.

“Why in the world do we have machines that we know are not only penetrated by foreign governments, but also, in some cases, pieces of them are built by foreign countries?” he asked.

General Flynn campaigning with Donald Trump in 2016.

Flynn even raised the possibility that the recent cyber disruptions could be diverting attention from election controversies, asking whether the incidents were “a distraction from the argument that nobody wants to have.”

While acknowledging that economic problems, affordability concerns, and Republican leadership failures may have contributed to the GOP’s disappointing performance, Flynn said he remained deeply skeptical of the results.

However, he placed much of the responsibility on Republicans themselves for failing to enact election reforms while controlling Washington. “We had the opportunity to fix these things,” he said, citing voter identification, paper ballots, and same-day counting. “We failed to do it.”

Rather than blaming Democrats, Flynn offered some of his strongest criticism yet for his own party. “I point the finger at the GOP, and I point the finger at the administration,” he said.

Flynn, a longtime supporter and confidante of the president, rejected the popular notion among segments of the MAGA movement that there is a secret plan to address election fraud and other threats to the country just waiting to be activated.

“I’m not losing any sleep waiting for him to do anything,” Flynn said. “If he was going to do something, he should have done it over the last couple of years.”

The retired general, who campaigned vigorously for Trump in 2016, 2020, and 2024, expressed frustration with supporters who continue to insist that the president has an undisclosed strategy and that everyone can just sit back and wait.

“I’m really, really stunned at the believability by some people,” he said, referring to those convinced that Trump has a secret plan. “Don’t lose any sleep waiting for that plan to be executed. And I wish I knew what it was.”

Flynn also raised concerns about possible involvement by elements of the U.S. intelligence community in undermining American elections. Indeed, the threat to America’s constitutional system of government may come not just from foreign adversaries, but from enemies within.

“We have a problem here, Houston,” he added. And unless national leaders recognize and confront the forces threatening the republic, the consequences could be irreversible, Flynn warned.

Indeed, the retired general suggested that America may be approaching a point of no return. “We’re not going to lose this country in 50 years or 250 years,” he warned. “We’re going to lose this country in one more election cycle.”

Without meaningful reforms, he predicted, the United States could cease functioning as a constitutional republic and “rapidly, and I mean rapidly, become a democratic socialist republic,” which is essentially another term for communism.

But Flynn urged Americans not to abandon the political process or wait for salvation from Washington. Instead, he called for greater involvement in local government, particularly among veterans and younger Americans. Citizens must take responsibility for preserving their constitutional system, he said.

“People can’t tune out and say, ‘I’m not going to get involved in politics. It’s so corrupt,’” added Flynn. In fact, without more public engagement, the corruption will continue to grow.

His message to Americans concerned about the nation’s direction was that the time for waiting on political leaders has passed. Defending the republic will require sustained action at the grassroots level — now. Nothing else will suffice.

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