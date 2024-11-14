By Alex Newman

BAKU, Azerbaijan — The top official hosting the 29th annual United Nations “climate change” conference was caught on a secret recording trying to make gas deals with a fake Chinese investor, causing outrage among climate alarmists at the UN summit. One leading UN climate figure called it “treason” to the process.

Not the First Time

It was not the first time climate summits have been used by Big Government and Big Business to fleece the public and even make oil deals.

In fact, the latest scandal brings back memories of last year’s UN COP28 summit on the Arabian Peninsula. That confab brought some 80,000 participants to Dubai from around the world. There, Arab officials were caught making oil and gas deals with Communist China and various African and Latin American governments. Again, Western alarmists were outraged, but most of the world yawned.

The 2024 United Nations 29th Climate Change Conference—commonly referred to as COP29—will be hosted this month in Baku, Azerbaijan. With the upcoming U.S. election, America’s future climate policies are in question on the global stage.

The Liberty Sentinel’s Alex Newman and Andrew Muller will be on the ground at COP29 interviewing world leaders and gathering crucial intel for The New American magazine.

UN Summit “Is a Wake,” Says Leading Climate Dissenter After Trump Win

The United Nations’ COP29 climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, has the enthusiasm of a wake in light of Donald Trump’s landslide win, explained ClimateDepot.com founder Marc Morano to The New American’s senior editor Alex Newman.

Morano, author of The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change and other New World Order-exposing works, also exposed Donald Trump’s newly appointed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) head Lee Zeldin, uncovering him for being a true believer in climate alarmism.

Ultimately, Morano explains that the true remedy to defeating global power-grabbing initiatives is eternal vigilance from patriots.

What to Expect from Trump EPA Pick Lee Zeldin: Alex Newman on NTD

Why did Donald Trump choose Lee Zeldin to lead the EPA? And what should we make of Zeldin’s past support for the man-made global-warming hypothesis that Trump has said is a “hoax” to benefit the CCP that must be urgently destroyed?

Perhaps even more important, how will Zeldin’s past support for supposedly “conservative solutions” to the alleged problem of anthropogenic “climate change” influence his policies?

International journalist Alex Newman joined Stefania Cox on NTD News to discuss all of this and more from Baku, Azerbaijan, at the UN’s 29th annual “climate” summit to break it all down.

Veteran Activist: Get the UN Out of Climate Process

The United Nations could and probably should be moved out of the climate change movement, described senior climate activist icon Philip McMaster, also known as SustainaClaus, at the UN’s COP29 summit in Azerbaijan.

From oilmen to politicians, SustainaClaus believes that the climate change movement might be better off when individuals meet together, decentralized from tyrannical oversight, and exchange ideas in freedom.

In light of Donald Trump’s mandate victory, McMaster, a vocal critic of Trump, voiced an optimistic take for the climate change movement’s future. Pointing to climate disciples Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, SustainaClause is crossing his fingers that the duo might influence Trump’s stance on the environment.

