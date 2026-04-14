From Tehran to the Moon: CCP Wages War on US as Astronauts Glorify God

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

Growing calls to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

Analyzing Trump’s infamous post depicting himself appearing as Jesus Christ healing the sick.

Trump’s verbal war with Pope Leo.

Overviewing Hungary’s election and the ousting of Viktor Orban and Péter Magyar’s victory.

The European Commission uses its vast power to limit online discourse ahead of major elections in the U.S. and Europe.

DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard exposes a seditious conspiracy involving Russiagate.

Melania Trump calls on Congress to hold hearings and get testimony from Epstein victims, warns fake news to stop spreading lies about her.

House Republicans are moving forward with a major step toward transparency in the long-running Jeffrey Epstein scandal, as Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer confirmed plans to hold public hearings featuring victims.

And much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) represents perhaps the most significant long-term strategic threat facing the United States, according to national security expert Casey Fleming, author of The Red Tsunami: The Silent Storm Killing Your Freedom.

Speaking on The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman, Fleming warned that Beijing’s ambitions extend far beyond traditional geopolitical competition, encompassing economic warfare, technological dominance, and ideological subversion.

While much of the public focus remains on conflicts in the Middle East, Fleming argued that even U.S. military engagement with Iran must be understood within a broader strategic framework—one in which Iran functions, at least in part, as a proxy theater in the CCP’s global contest with the West.

According to Fleming, who is working with a broad network of intelligence experts to disseminate what he describes as a “survival guide,” Americans must wake up to this threat before it is too late.

Fleming emphasized that the Chinese regime’s influence operations are already deeply embedded within Western institutions, from academia and media to critical infrastructure and supply chains.

This “silent storm,” as he describes it, is not merely hypothetical but actively unfolding, eroding sovereignty and national resilience.

Trump may have been deceived into believe he can negotiate with this cabal of criminals and terrorists masquerading as a government, he said.

Turning from geopolitics to the final frontier, leading astrophysicist Dr. Jason Lisle, founder of the Biblical Science Institute, joined the program to discuss the significance of NASA’s Artemis II mission.

The mission, which carried astronauts around the Moon, represents a major step forward in human space exploration.

Lisle highlighted astronaut Victor Glover’s efforts to share the gospel of Jesus Christ during the mission, framing it as a powerful reminder that scientific advancement and faith need not be in conflict.

In fact, virtually all of modern science came from faithful Christians who laid the foundations over centuries.

Lisle argued that the very existence of a functioning space program points to the underlying order and intelligibility of the universe—features he attributes to intelligent design by the God of the Bible rather than random chance.

Meanwhile, Doron Keidar, a member of the Israel Defense Forces’ Elite Special Mobility Unit, provided an assessment of the current Middle East landscape.

Keidar outlined the growing threat posed not only by Iran but also by the Turkish government’s increasingly assertive posture in the region.

He further gave his thoughts on why Israel is grappling with historically low public approval ratings in the United States — especially among younger Americans.

Speaking of bigotry against Christians that has been highlighted in recent months by prominent American podcasters, Keidar said the Israeli government was working to rein it in.

Finally, the longtime IDF veteran shared his thoughts on the Temple Mount and why it remains such an ongoing source of tension.

A great resource that the Newman family has benefited from is Classical Conversations. Alex serves as a senior fellow there, too.

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