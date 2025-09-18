The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Charlie Kirk's Friend UNLEASHES On Squishy Pastors Amid This Spiritual War

Some pastors and leaders demonized Charlie Kirk for being involved in culture & politics while sharing Christ's Gospel. Those pastors must do better, Seth Gruber says in this passionate interview.
Alex Newman
Sep 18, 2025
3
8
Transcript

Pastors and other Christian leaders who opposed Charlie Kirk for standing up for biblical truth in culture and the public square must recognize their error and change, argued Charlie's friend and top pro-life leader Seth Gruber with the White Rose Resistance. If they won't, they should cease to be pastors and find another job, Gruber told Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report.

While the nation grieves the loss of Charlie Kirk, a man now being widely hailed as a Christian martyr, it’s important to remember he cannot be replaced. At the same time, Americans must recognize there is no choice but to try and be like more like him—and especially his Lord and Savior—by boldly speaking the truth and taking action.

One of the key points that came out of this interview is that this is, in the most literal sense possible, a spiritual war with physical manifestations. Newman, Gruber, and Charlie have been speaking about this for years. Now, Americans and people worldwide are starting to see it for themselves.

Do not miss this fiery conversation.

Articles

I Met Charlie Kirk When I Was 17. Here’s How He Changed My Life” - by Andrew Muller

“RIP, Charlie Kirk: ‘It’s All About Jesus’” - by Alex Newman

“Charlie Kirk's voice, ideas, will be “‘magnified beyond anything the world has seen’” - by Alex Newman

Videos

Charlie Kirk’s Death Births National Turning Point to God, Patriotism

