Four Flashing Warning Signs That We're Heading Towards Economic Collapse

Friends,

I have covered financial corruption and institutional fraud for a long time. What Andrew Winnett shared with me this week on The Sentinel Report is different. Not just because it is alarming. Because it is specific.

Andrew Winnett is president and founder of Retirement Renegade and a Certified Financial Fiduciary. He sees four warning signs flashing simultaneously as we head into 2027.

Here they are, straight.



1. The AI boom just hit a wall.

Democrats successfully upended long-standing Republican control in major data center hot spots, winning governor races in Texas, Georgia, Nevada, Ohio, and Iowa after campaigning on data center moratoriums and strict rollbacks. Voters passed 40 out of 41 local ballot initiatives to restrict or ban data center development across 10 states.

If states successfully restrict or ban data center construction, it could trigger a structural correction — or an outright popping — of the current AI valuation bubble. Building permits and environmental approvals typically expire within one to two years if construction does not formally begin or show continuous progress.

Tech giants and AI startups are trading at premium valuations based on the expectation that future models will unlock trillions in revenue. If infrastructure slows, the timeline to train next-generation models stretches from months into years — and investors will be forced to reprice those multiples.

China already showed us the preview. Its AI-heavy STAR50 index plunged 40% in less than four months, erasing roughly $480 billion in market capitalization. Its broader CSI 300 dropped about 20% from its June peak. If the AI market pops here, it will likely take the rest of the economy into a bear market with it.

2. The next eight weeks may be the most volatile in years.

Trump and Netanyahu both lost their elections to maintain control over their governments. On January 3rd, Democrats take control of the House and Senate.

Andrew believes the next eight weeks could be the most volatile we have seen in years.

Here is why. As soon as the Democrats are in, they will restrict Trump’s every move — including on Iran. If Trump wants his big finale, the window is closing fast. It is coming before January 3rd, or it is likely not coming at all.

Iran has been clear about what they will do in response. They will target Gulf refineries. That pushes oil and diesel prices up sharply, which drives inflation higher, which keeps interest rates elevated, which suppresses the economy. We are already seeing near-daily tit-for-tat strikes between U.S. and Iranian forces.

Major escalation feels like a matter of when, not if.

3. Two of the most respected market warning signals are both red.

Nobel-winning economist Robert Shiller — who successfully predicted both the dot-com bubble and the Global Financial Crisis two years before each happened — created the Shiller CAPE Ratio. The model is so accurate at identifying market bubbles that it earned him a Nobel Prize.

The cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio crossed above 40 earlier this year. Historically, going back to 1900, this level has only been reached twice: December, right before the dot-com crash, and today. The CAPE Ratio is currently higher than it was during the Great Depression.

Then there is the Buffett Indicator — which measures the total value of the stock market relative to GDP. At 150%, it signals that it is expensive. Above 175%, extremely expensive. Warren Buffett himself said that as it approaches 200%, investors are “playing with fire.” He wrote about it in Fortune Magazine in 2001 after the crash, saying the elevated ratio (200%) should have been a warning.

Today, the Buffett Indicator is 302%.

4. Paraguay’s “Great Taking” event

The sudden collapse of Ueno Bank — Paraguay’s largest digital bank — has triggered the country’s deepest political and economic crisis in decades and resulted in the impeachment and arrest of President Santiago Peña.

On November 3rd, Paraguay’s central bank abruptly seized Ueno Bank after discovering it had issued roughly $146 million in questionable, high-risk loans to dummy corporations linked to the bank’s own controlling shareholders. The bank’s actual capital had fallen to less than half the legal minimum.

Because Ueno was a massive digital-first institution, its shutdown froze the liquid assets, wages and credit cards of nearly 3 million customers overnight — effectively locking out 60% of Paraguay’s adult population from their money and halting public pension distributions to tens of thousands of elderly citizens.

Paraguay’s version of the FDIC has only $1.6 billion in insurance coverage. The failed bank held around $2.8 billion in deposits.

$1.2 billion will not be returned to depositors. In other words — taken.

That is not a foreign news story. That is a live demonstration of the central question in The Retirement Reset: when a financial institution fails, whose money is it?

I will be honest with you. When I first encountered the legal and structural questions around the “Great Taking” concept, I tried to disprove them.

I walked away with this conclusion: retirees deserve to understand this before the next crisis, not during it.

Winnett’s group, Retirement Renegade, put over one million dollars into producing a wonderful documentary, The Retirement Reset, that articulates the threat, and, most importantly, the solution.

Featuring yours truly, I highly recommend you watch it.

Watch The Retirement Reset free:

👉 retirementrenegade.com/liberty

Use code LIBERTY at checkout.

If you have already watched it and you are ready to look at your own plan — book a free Clarity Call. Phone, video, or in person. Free. No obligation.

In fact, I have personally invested some of my own savings through Retirement Renegade or I would not be working with them and talking about them.

👉 retirementrenegade.com/clarity

The warning signs are flashing. The question is whether you are ready to prosper and even thrive in the coming age of economic decline.

For liberty,

Alex Newman