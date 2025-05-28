The Liberty Sentinel

Alan Cogliano
5h

Thanks for your vigilance Alex.

1 reply by Alex Newman
aj hollis
1h

I am absolutely against the One World Government we are faced with; specifically because the worlds most perverse and murderous criminals are behind it with control coming through amoral Authoritarian Grey Men.

However learning about other people's beliefs and religions can in no way be a negative thing. No true Christian would sue over such a thing, these people sound more like Money Lenders than Christians.

I am a Christian regardless of the profound lack of Christianity in the vast majority so called Christian Churches. While a least half of "Christians" are not Christian in their consciousness and from almost 7 decades of life experience it is more than obvious that less than 10% "Christian Ministers" are even close to being true Christians or good men. Indeed like the monsters that control this world a great many of these false Christians and indeed false Jews are demonic in their perverse nature.

Each child deserves parents that teach their children to have the courage to stand up for what is truly right and honourable. Kids that can be so easily be brainwashed are clearly kids that have parents that are entirely unfit to be parents in the first place. No teaching staff would have ever been able to forced a properly brought child above 10 to do anything against their principals if these kids had the good fortune of having responsible parents.

Learning meditation techniques however has absolutely no impact on directing children towards Satanism, and those that say so are profoundly lacking in intelligence and or integrity, and I'd suggest have more in common with goose stepping Nazis, than true loving Christians. Of course most Nazis more than probably considered themselves to be Christians.

I have practiced several forms of meditation and from all I have experienced, it is only is a stilling of the chatter in the mind, just like prayer or Gregorian Chant. In stillness of mind you can come home to your true being. For instance chanting with the Krishna's is the repeating of their sacred words that invoke Godhead, just as Gregorian chant and True Chriatain prayer do. Those that see this as false Idol worship are blind or without the power of true faith. The Jealousy of God describes the wrenching of the souls that turns away from the fidelity of their true existence towards weakness and denial.

Do these fools believe that before the Jewish biblical names of God or the name of Jesus existed, no men or women could have had a relationship with God? We are beings so we are of God, it is only in our relationship with earthly things that we lose the recognition that all things are made of God, and even then only when we fail to realise our hearts and minds act in unison as the physical aspect of our soul, the rest is a citadel of beings that make up the rest of our unique God given experience of being.

Consider this, the creatures called mankind, are made by God, yet 99% of the dust that carries our physical form is made up of DNA that is not human yet we are still Gods creation.

1 reply
