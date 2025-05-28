By Alex Newman

After being caught red-handed forcing children to participate in Hindu rituals during class time, government schools in Chicago will be paying millions of taxpayer dollars to the victims. Unfortunately for other students across the nation, this scandal represents just the tip of the iceberg of pagan indoctrination in American public education.

The scandal in question involved a partnership between the Chicago Board of Education and the David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and World Peace. Working together, government schools and the New Age foundation forced children to either participate in bizarre pagan rituals or remain silent as classmates chanted “demonic” Hindu mantras.

The Occult Origins of UN Agenda 21 & UN World Core Curriculum

While the United Nations Agenda 21 plan for humanity in the 21st century is well known and available online, less understood are the occult origins of the scheme and its enormous role in education, explains researcher and writer Lisa Logan in this interview on Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.

Logan, who found the explosive details while reading UN books and documents, uncovered incredible evidence that the UN’s Agenda 21 was literally rooted in Eastern religious efforts to indoctrinate children into a new way of thinking. That is why Agenda 21 and related programs have targeted schooling and education so heavily.

