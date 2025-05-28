School Children Forced to do Pagan Rituals in Chicago Just Tip of Iceberg
Chicago government schools got caught forcing children to participate in Hindu rituals, so they have agreed to hand over taxpayer money to settle. But this is a ubiquitous nationwide phenomenon.
By Alex Newman
After being caught red-handed forcing children to participate in Hindu rituals during class time, government schools in Chicago will be paying millions of taxpayer dollars to the victims. Unfortunately for other students across the nation, this scandal represents just the tip of the iceberg of pagan indoctrination in American public education.
The scandal in question involved a partnership between the Chicago Board of Education and the David Lynch Foundation for Consciousness-Based Education and World Peace. Working together, government schools and the New Age foundation forced children to either participate in bizarre pagan rituals or remain silent as classmates chanted “demonic” Hindu mantras.
Prepare your child for success not by teaching them what to learn, but how to learn. You can homeschool. Classical Conversations can help. Click the banner above to learn more.
The Occult Origins of UN Agenda 21 & UN World Core Curriculum
While the United Nations Agenda 21 plan for humanity in the 21st century is well known and available online, less understood are the occult origins of the scheme and its enormous role in education, explains researcher and writer Lisa Logan in this interview on Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.
Logan, who found the explosive details while reading UN books and documents, uncovered incredible evidence that the UN’s Agenda 21 was literally rooted in Eastern religious efforts to indoctrinate children into a new way of thinking. That is why Agenda 21 and related programs have targeted schooling and education so heavily.
Selected Appearances
Genocide in South Africa Going Global
Greg Hunter’s USA Watchdog
May 25, 2025
The Truth Behind Bilderberg
Document TV - Norway
May 24, 2025
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Support Alex Newman and The Liberty Sentinel by subscribing.
Thanks for your vigilance Alex.
I am absolutely against the One World Government we are faced with; specifically because the worlds most perverse and murderous criminals are behind it with control coming through amoral Authoritarian Grey Men.
However learning about other people's beliefs and religions can in no way be a negative thing. No true Christian would sue over such a thing, these people sound more like Money Lenders than Christians.
I am a Christian regardless of the profound lack of Christianity in the vast majority so called Christian Churches. While a least half of "Christians" are not Christian in their consciousness and from almost 7 decades of life experience it is more than obvious that less than 10% "Christian Ministers" are even close to being true Christians or good men. Indeed like the monsters that control this world a great many of these false Christians and indeed false Jews are demonic in their perverse nature.
Each child deserves parents that teach their children to have the courage to stand up for what is truly right and honourable. Kids that can be so easily be brainwashed are clearly kids that have parents that are entirely unfit to be parents in the first place. No teaching staff would have ever been able to forced a properly brought child above 10 to do anything against their principals if these kids had the good fortune of having responsible parents.
Learning meditation techniques however has absolutely no impact on directing children towards Satanism, and those that say so are profoundly lacking in intelligence and or integrity, and I'd suggest have more in common with goose stepping Nazis, than true loving Christians. Of course most Nazis more than probably considered themselves to be Christians.
I have practiced several forms of meditation and from all I have experienced, it is only is a stilling of the chatter in the mind, just like prayer or Gregorian Chant. In stillness of mind you can come home to your true being. For instance chanting with the Krishna's is the repeating of their sacred words that invoke Godhead, just as Gregorian chant and True Chriatain prayer do. Those that see this as false Idol worship are blind or without the power of true faith. The Jealousy of God describes the wrenching of the souls that turns away from the fidelity of their true existence towards weakness and denial.
Do these fools believe that before the Jewish biblical names of God or the name of Jesus existed, no men or women could have had a relationship with God? We are beings so we are of God, it is only in our relationship with earthly things that we lose the recognition that all things are made of God, and even then only when we fail to realise our hearts and minds act in unison as the physical aspect of our soul, the rest is a citadel of beings that make up the rest of our unique God given experience of being.
Consider this, the creatures called mankind, are made by God, yet 99% of the dust that carries our physical form is made up of DNA that is not human yet we are still Gods creation.