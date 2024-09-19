By Alex Newman:

In a daring move that has garnered national attention, Collier County has positioned itself as a sanctuary for the Bill of Rights, pushing through an ordinance that fortifies the county’s commitment to safeguarding constitutional liberties from federal overreach. The initiative, spearheaded by County Commission Chairman Chris Hall, underscores the growing concern over encroachments by the federal government, challenging the traditional balance of power between state and national authorities.

Alex Newman at the UN Summit of the Future Sunday September 22nd and Monday the 23rd, Alex Newman and Andrew Muller will be traveling to New York City to get exclusive coverage of the United Nations Summit of the Future for The New American. The UN plans to create “a global pact for the future” to “Strengthen Global Governance”. Stay tuned to find out what the UN has in store for you!

Is Donald Trump With or Against the Deep State?

Debate is raging among some corners of Christianity and even some conservatives about whether Donald Trump is worthy of their support, with some even suggesting he is part of the “Swamp” or the “Deep State.” However, as The New American senior editor Alex Newman explains in this episode of Behind The Deep State, Trump became a one-man wrecking ball against the architecture of global governance and has been relentlessly targeted by the Deep State since he announced his run for president in 2015. The evidence speaks for itself.

