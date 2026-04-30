The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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T-Bone36#'s avatar
T-Bone36#
15h

Very proud to live in the PATRIOT state of FLA! Of course, coming out of communist Michigan 33 years ago, I had no where to go but up! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
3h

Glad Massie is still on the Epstein files.

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