A school board chair in Florida is under fire nationwide and under investigation by state authorities for celebrating the death of conservative Christian Trump supporter Hulk Hogan, then trampling on the rights of a parent who spoke out about it in public. Outrage is still growing over the scandal.

After a concerned father spoke out and law enforcement was summoned to remove him from the public meeting, the situation escalated as it entered the national headlines. Now, the Florida Commissioner of Education is recommending the board lose its salary as a state investigation takes place. Federal funds might be at risk too, lawmakers suggested.

The saga began when Alachua County School Board Chairman Sarah Rockwell celebrated the death of Hogan, a personal friend and major supporter of President Trump. “Good, one less MAGA in the world,” Rockwell said in a social media post that sent shockwaves through the county and then the country.

Dad Attacked After Speaking Against Hateful Schools Chief

One parent in particular went to the school board meeting to speak out. “You know what you said, and you should step down,” said local father Jeremy Clepper, suggesting she did not have a “shred of integrity” in her body while mocking the board for pretending to be inclusive while hating those with other opinions. “You’re a disgusting, vile human being.”

In an exclusive interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter, Clepper explains why he felt the need to speak out. He also explained that parents can no longer trust the school system. However, as state and federal authorities look into the abusive behavior of district officials, the days of trampling on the rights of parents and taxpayers may be coming to an end.