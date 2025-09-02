The federal government will no longer be using U.S. taxpayer money to subsidize “transgender” brainwashing of children in government schools, according to health and education authorities. The change comes after years of the Biden and Obama administrations using federal funding to promote bizarre ideas and ideologies on “gender.”

In a letter sent to officials in almost all 50 states, the Trump administration demanded a removal of “gender ideology” and related indoctrination from sexual education programs in government schools. States and territories that refuse to comply within 60 days risk losing federal funding for some of their programs, officials warned.

The TRUTH Behind the Minneapolis Shooting

The recent church shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a tragedy. The Left is calling for gun regulations, mental health screening, and more government control. But the real root cause is a spiritual sickness that must be addressed, explains Abraham Hamilton III, a constitutional attorney, radio show host, and public policy analyst for the American Family Association, to Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report.

The demonic influence behind “Robin” Westman’s motives is clear. From writing “where is your God?” on his weaponry to satanic imagery in his journal, it appears his true motives were deeply spiritual. Americans must call it what it is.

In addition to breaking down the horrible shooting, Hamilton and Newman discuss Cracker Barrel’s disastrous rebrand, Democrats’ attacks on homeschooling freedoms, and much more.

Don’t miss this informative conversation.