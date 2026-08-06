The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
1d

States will do anything to get more money from taxpayers to control them at their expense and the children who have no say in anything, little victims of the fraud.

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Kathy Lopez's avatar
Kathy Lopez
2d

This is terrifying. So often the humans in CPS can’t even get it right!

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