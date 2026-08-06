Feds Bribing States to Inject AI Into “Child Welfare”
The federal government is paying states to let algorithms help decide when children should be taken from their parents. It sounds like an update to "1984," but it is all too real.
Deeply controversial Artificial Intelligence systems will be making more decisions about “child welfare” across America as technocratic governance expands; at least if the scheme is not stopped. With child welfare bureaucracies already out of control and under fire, critics are sounding the alarm.
As has become typical with these sorts of intrusions, the feds are key players. In this case, the federal government is once again dangling taxpayer dollars in front of the state governments to get compliance. The goal: inject AI and predictive analytics deeper into America’s already bloated and destructive “child welfare” apparatus.
The Department of Health and Human Services, through its Administration for Children and Families, is offering $6 million in grants so states, territories, and tribal governments can pilot predictive risk-modeling tools. These AI systems will supposedly help case workers decide which children are in danger, and which families can be left alone.
Officials pitch the technology as a modern solution to overwhelmed workers, foster-care shortages, and human error. An internal ACF report insists the benefits of these data-driven tools outweigh the risks if proper “feedback loops” and transparency are built in. Indeed, officials even claiming the program might help reduce unnecessary removals of children.
Assistant Secretary for Family Support Alex Adams has talked up the need for faster, better-informed decisions under pressure. This AI initiative sits inside the broader Trump administration push to “modernize” child-welfare systems while expanding the use of AI into virtually everything from education to warfare.
“Child welfare caseworkers are tasked with making high-stakes decisions about child safety, often under significant pressure and without complete information,” said Adams. “Promising use cases have been tested at county levels, and we want to support scaling these interventions at the state level to improve child welfare outcomes.”
Yet even if the current administration sincerely intends the technology for good, there are major reasons behind critics’ opposition. First of all, the entire scheme is unconstitutional on its face. The U.S. Constitution does not authorize any federal involvement in child welfare. That means the Tenth Amendment specifically prohibits it.
Even if it were constitutional, though, critics are noting that it will inevitably be weaponized by future administrations. Imagine a President Biden, Obama, or Kamala with these tools. With their hostility to Christianity, traditional values, parental authority, and the natural family, a small change in federal policy could mean disaster nationwide.
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States will do anything to get more money from taxpayers to control them at their expense and the children who have no say in anything, little victims of the fraud.
This is terrifying. So often the humans in CPS can’t even get it right!