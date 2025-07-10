The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
15h

Problem - Reaction - Solution. They created such a deplorable 'education' that parents will accept or even call for "national “school choice” program".

Make no mistake, I grew up in the Netherlands and yes, the academics taught there are of much higher standards than in Canada where I currently live....so you kids will leave school and can read and do math at a decent level, but they are still brainwashed.

So many families I know in Europe have problems with their children and teens. They're taught to hate everything a responsible, loving parent tries to teach their children. Many teens run away from home or develop mental health issues. Many parents think they can unschool. They cannot. It's not a fair balance. Schools have your kids for more hours every day then parents do. I homeschool my 3 children and could not wish for a better bond with them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Elsa's avatar
Elsa
6h

If the government can possibly do something to control rather than allow freedom, it will. That's been my experience.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alex Newman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture