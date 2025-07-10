New Federal “School Choice” Program Sparks Concerns
A provision in the "Big, Beautiful Bill" could lead to government control of private schools and homeschooling, drawing concerns from conservative critics about the future of educational freedom.
A national “school choice” program in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” was signed into law on Independence Day by President Donald Trump, drawing both applause and concerns from conservatives.
Language protecting the religious liberty of program participants and seeking to prevent government control of private and Christian schools was stripped from the legislation before passage.
Supporters argued that the program, even though it was scaled back significantly from the original version passed by the House, will still help some families to choose private schools.
Opponents on the right, though, had very different concerns. They warned that the scheme would eventually be used to try to control non-government education options. “Choice” programs in other nations such as Sweden, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Belgium, Germany and more have done exactly that. Even some states have moved in that direction.
Become a paid subscriber to support our work and receive, as a thank you, direct updates from Alex Newman on crucial issues affecting you and your family. For paid subscribers only!
Videos
EXCLUSIVE: Big, Beautiful Bill 2.0 Coming, Says Senator Tuberville
The Sentinel Report
July 8, 2025
Warning of Big Pharma Plot, Dr. Ardis Touts Nicotine for Health
The Sentinel Report
July 8, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: Gen. Flynn Warns of Deep State Communist Coup, Says Perps Must be Accountable
Behind The Deep State/The New American magazine
July 8, 2025
Is Accountability Finally Coming for the Deep State?
The Sentinel Report
July 7, 2025
How an America-First Christian Took Over Michigan GOP
Conversations That Matter/The New American magazine
July 7, 2025
Top Articles This Week:
“Still No Accountability for Lawfare by DOJ” - John & Andy Schlafly
“Independence Day – ‘GREATEST REVOLUTION that has ever taken place IN THE WORLD’S HISTORY’” - Bill Federer
“Courts: LGBT in School Fine, But Ten Commandments ‘Unconstitutional’” - Alex Newman
In Case You Missed It
“Soros Republic” Dragged Back into Communism, Former Albanian President Warns
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Problem - Reaction - Solution. They created such a deplorable 'education' that parents will accept or even call for "national “school choice” program".
Make no mistake, I grew up in the Netherlands and yes, the academics taught there are of much higher standards than in Canada where I currently live....so you kids will leave school and can read and do math at a decent level, but they are still brainwashed.
So many families I know in Europe have problems with their children and teens. They're taught to hate everything a responsible, loving parent tries to teach their children. Many teens run away from home or develop mental health issues. Many parents think they can unschool. They cannot. It's not a fair balance. Schools have your kids for more hours every day then parents do. I homeschool my 3 children and could not wish for a better bond with them.
If the government can possibly do something to control rather than allow freedom, it will. That's been my experience.