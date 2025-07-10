A national “school choice” program in the “Big, Beautiful Bill” was signed into law on Independence Day by President Donald Trump, drawing both applause and concerns from conservatives.

Language protecting the religious liberty of program participants and seeking to prevent government control of private and Christian schools was stripped from the legislation before passage.

Supporters argued that the program, even though it was scaled back significantly from the original version passed by the House, will still help some families to choose private schools.

Opponents on the right, though, had very different concerns. They warned that the scheme would eventually be used to try to control non-government education options. “Choice” programs in other nations such as Sweden, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Belgium, Germany and more have done exactly that. Even some states have moved in that direction.

CONTINUE READING

CLAIM YOUR FAITH-BASED GOLD GUIDE

Become a paid subscriber to support our work and receive, as a thank you, direct updates from Alex Newman on crucial issues affecting you and your family. For paid subscribers only!

Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Big, Beautiful Bill 2.0 Coming, Says Senator Tuberville

The Sentinel Report

July 8, 2025

Warning of Big Pharma Plot, Dr. Ardis Touts Nicotine for Health

The Sentinel Report

July 8, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Gen. Flynn Warns of Deep State Communist Coup, Says Perps Must be Accountable

Behind The Deep State/The New American magazine

July 8, 2025

Is Accountability Finally Coming for the Deep State?

The Sentinel Report

July 7, 2025

How an America-First Christian Took Over Michigan GOP

Conversations That Matter/The New American magazine

July 7, 2025

Top Articles This Week:

“Still No Accountability for Lawfare by DOJ” - John & Andy Schlafly

“Independence Day – ‘GREATEST REVOLUTION that has ever taken place IN THE WORLD’S HISTORY’” - Bill Federer

“Courts: LGBT in School Fine, But Ten Commandments ‘Unconstitutional’” - Alex Newman

In Case You Missed It

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.