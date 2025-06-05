The Liberty Sentinel

T-Bone36#
19h

Read “The Creature from Jekyl Island” from G Edward Griffin if you haven’t already. It’s a life-changer. You will realize this has been THE worst scam ever perpetrated by the largest private banksters. The Rothchild’s fiat money scam leaves one wondering about the reality of the “why” behind anti-semitism…

Ted Weiland
14hEdited

THE FEDERAL RESEARVE (impossible under a biblical government) is just 1 more of the 100s of 1000s of consequences of the whirlwind today's America is reaping thanks to the wind sown by the constitutional framers when they replaced the Bible's immutable/unchanging moral law (including its economic and taxing statures) with their own capricious man-made traditions (aka the biblically seditious Constitution):

"[B]ecause they have ... trespassed against my law ... they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind...." (Hosea 8:1, 7)

Today's America is reaping the inevitable ever-intensifying whirlwind resulting from the wind sown by the constitutional framers and fanned by today's hoodwinked Christians and patriots who have been bamboozled into believing today's whirlwind can be dissipated by appealing to the wind responsible for spawning the whirlwind.

Just think: Had the constitutional framers (like their early 1600 predecessors) established government and society upon the Bible' immutable/unchanging moral law, there would be no Federal Reserve, nor its mistress today's usurious fiat banking system, nor its enforcement arm the Internal Revenue Service.

There would, furthermore, be no graduated income tax, no property tax, no sales tax, nor any of the other sundry unbiblical taxes.

For more on how the Bible's integral triune moral law (the Ten Commandments and their respective statutes and judgments) applies and should be implemented today as the law of the land, see free online book "Law and Kingdom: Their Relevance Under the New Covenant" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/law-kingdomFrame.html

See also Chapter 25 "Amendment 16: Graduated Income Tax vs. Flat Increase Tax" of free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html

© 2025 Alex Newman
