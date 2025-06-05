The Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful institutions destroying the U.S. economy and facilitating the never-ending expansion of government power and war, explains economist and Mises Institute President Thomas DiLorenzo in this interview on Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.

Upgrade to paid

DiLorenzo, a former economics professor and author of many books on the subject, also goes into the shadowy origins of the privately owned bank as mega-bankers and power elites gathered in secret to create it. DiLorenzo explains in detail how the Fed’s manipulation of interest rates is extremely destructive. He also highlights the fact that its inflationary currency creation is hurting everyday people for the benefit of the powerful.

The Fed’s destructive role must be understood, and sound money must be restored, he argues.

Gov. DeSantis Told Me Trump May Help States Restore Constitutional Money

APOPKA, Fla.—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed “transactional gold” legislation on Wednesday, aiming to help Floridians use precious metals in commerce and savings to protect their purchasing power from inflation.

One major concern among proponents of transactional gold who spoke with The Epoch Times is federal taxation policy.

The IRS treats precious monetary metals used in trade and commerce as investments subject to capital gains taxes.

That U.S. tax policy makes it far more difficult for everyday citizens to use the metals in trade, according to monetary economists.

When asked by this writer whether and how states such as Florida could work with the Trump administration to fix that, DeSantis expressed optimism.

“I think this is in keeping with a lot of what the Trump administration’s policies have been,” DeSantis told The Epoch Times. “They’ve embraced things like Bitcoin, for example, which is also a hedge against the fiat currency.”

“So, I don’t think it would be something that would be out of character for where they’ve already gone. And I think as more states do this, I think they likely will be in a position where they probably want to act.

“I feel good that we could probably get the feds to clear the way on this under current arrangements.”

Neither the Treasury nor the Federal Reserve responded to a request for comment on the new law by publication time.

Ditch AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, etc. They hate your values. Patriot Mobile doesn’t.

Videos

Unconstitutional Real ID Must Be Stopped

The Sentinel Report

June 2, 2025

How to Defeat Propaganda Media

The Liberty Report

June 2, 2025

How Mass Vaccinations Hurt Children

The Liberty Report

May 29, 2025

SA Horror a Preview of Plan for US, Alex Newman Tells Glenn Beck

Glenn Beck Show

May 28, 2025

Kevin Sorbo On Hollywood’s Decline and Bright Alternatives

The Sentinel Report

May 27, 2025

Top Articles This Week:

“Texas Mandates 10 Commandments in Classrooms” - by Alex Newman

“Trump Will Punish California for Trans Travesty” - by John and Andy Schlafly

“DeSantis Signs Gold Money Legislation Into Law” - by Alex Newman

In Case You Missed It

How Rockefeller Hijacked Education to Breed a Class of SLAVES

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.