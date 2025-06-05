Federal Reserve: The Ultimate Deep State Tool of Control & Destruction
This privately owned cartel creates currency out of thin air and then lends it to us at interest, stealing the hard-earned wealth of Americans. But restoring honest money is possible, says top expert.
The Federal Reserve is one of the most powerful institutions destroying the U.S. economy and facilitating the never-ending expansion of government power and war, explains economist and Mises Institute President Thomas DiLorenzo in this interview on Behind The Deep State with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman.
DiLorenzo, a former economics professor and author of many books on the subject, also goes into the shadowy origins of the privately owned bank as mega-bankers and power elites gathered in secret to create it. DiLorenzo explains in detail how the Fed’s manipulation of interest rates is extremely destructive. He also highlights the fact that its inflationary currency creation is hurting everyday people for the benefit of the powerful.
The Fed’s destructive role must be understood, and sound money must be restored, he argues.
Gov. DeSantis Told Me Trump May Help States Restore Constitutional Money
APOPKA, Fla.—Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed “transactional gold” legislation on Wednesday, aiming to help Floridians use precious metals in commerce and savings to protect their purchasing power from inflation.
One major concern among proponents of transactional gold who spoke with The Epoch Times is federal taxation policy.
The IRS treats precious monetary metals used in trade and commerce as investments subject to capital gains taxes.
That U.S. tax policy makes it far more difficult for everyday citizens to use the metals in trade, according to monetary economists.
When asked by this writer whether and how states such as Florida could work with the Trump administration to fix that, DeSantis expressed optimism.
“I think this is in keeping with a lot of what the Trump administration’s policies have been,” DeSantis told The Epoch Times. “They’ve embraced things like Bitcoin, for example, which is also a hedge against the fiat currency.”
“So, I don’t think it would be something that would be out of character for where they’ve already gone. And I think as more states do this, I think they likely will be in a position where they probably want to act.
“I feel good that we could probably get the feds to clear the way on this under current arrangements.”
Neither the Treasury nor the Federal Reserve responded to a request for comment on the new law by publication time.
Read “The Creature from Jekyl Island” from G Edward Griffin if you haven’t already. It’s a life-changer. You will realize this has been THE worst scam ever perpetrated by the largest private banksters. The Rothchild’s fiat money scam leaves one wondering about the reality of the “why” behind anti-semitism…
THE FEDERAL RESEARVE (impossible under a biblical government) is just 1 more of the 100s of 1000s of consequences of the whirlwind today's America is reaping thanks to the wind sown by the constitutional framers when they replaced the Bible's immutable/unchanging moral law (including its economic and taxing statures) with their own capricious man-made traditions (aka the biblically seditious Constitution):
"[B]ecause they have ... trespassed against my law ... they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind...." (Hosea 8:1, 7)
Today's America is reaping the inevitable ever-intensifying whirlwind resulting from the wind sown by the constitutional framers and fanned by today's hoodwinked Christians and patriots who have been bamboozled into believing today's whirlwind can be dissipated by appealing to the wind responsible for spawning the whirlwind.
Just think: Had the constitutional framers (like their early 1600 predecessors) established government and society upon the Bible' immutable/unchanging moral law, there would be no Federal Reserve, nor its mistress today's usurious fiat banking system, nor its enforcement arm the Internal Revenue Service.
There would, furthermore, be no graduated income tax, no property tax, no sales tax, nor any of the other sundry unbiblical taxes.
For more on how the Bible's integral triune moral law (the Ten Commandments and their respective statutes and judgments) applies and should be implemented today as the law of the land, see free online book "Law and Kingdom: Their Relevance Under the New Covenant" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/law-kingdomFrame.html
See also Chapter 25 "Amendment 16: Graduated Income Tax vs. Flat Increase Tax" of free online book "Bible Law vs. the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/blvc-index.html