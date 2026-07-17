Florida taxpayers must continue to fund Marxist “Critical Race Theory” indoctrination in government colleges and universities, according to two federal judges ruling against key parts of the Sunshine State’s popular “Stop WOKE” Act. That means hard-working conservatives in the state will continue to subsidize their own demise.

Ironically, as Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier explained in response, the ruling would protect the supposed “rights” of college professors to promote white supremacy in the classroom at taxpayer expense.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Republican star who championed the law, slammed the ruling for protecting he called “discriminatory” ideologies. “State universities are funded by taxpayers and directed by elected officials and their appointees,” he said, noting that “many institutions” have been “corrupted by ideology.”

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“The state has both a right and a responsibility to ensure instruction at these universities is consistent with the underlying mission and to exclude indoctrination and ideological agenda,” DeSantis added in his statement on social media.

The “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees” Act (Stop WOKE Act), signed into law in 2022 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), was designed to rein in the racist ideology known as Critical Race Theory (CRT).

Rooted in Marxism, the “lens” seeks to frame all human institutions and actions in terms of “oppressors” versus “oppressed.” However, as Floridians learned more about the abuses and damage of the dangerous ideology, they asked their elected representatives to act.

A major component of Florida’s Stop WOKE Act was supposed to prohibit CRT indoctrination of students in taxpayer-funded colleges and universities.

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