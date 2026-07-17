The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
18h

I am starting to wonder if America is really America anymore.

It seems like everything has been infiltrated with evil and corruption.

Evil is stated as righteousness and righteousness is stated as evil.

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Karen Bracken's avatar
Karen Bracken
14h

But the state CAN and SHOULD pull all state funding from public colleges and universities the promote indoctrination. Our Constitution requires just 1 court and that is the Supreme Court (although they are not what they were set out to be). All the lower courts are created by Congress.....and guess what....Congress can defund them, shut them down, consolidate them and decide which cases they can hear. So it is time Congress did its job. It is time the people made Congress do its job.

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