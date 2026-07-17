Taxpayers MUST Fund Racist Indoctrination of Students, Federal Court Rules
A federal court dealt a major blow to Florida's Stop WOKE Act, ruling the state cannot prohibit professors from promoting the Marxist concept of "Critical Race Theory." Here's what you need to know.
Florida taxpayers must continue to fund Marxist “Critical Race Theory” indoctrination in government colleges and universities, according to two federal judges ruling against key parts of the Sunshine State’s popular “Stop WOKE” Act. That means hard-working conservatives in the state will continue to subsidize their own demise.
Ironically, as Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier explained in response, the ruling would protect the supposed “rights” of college professors to promote white supremacy in the classroom at taxpayer expense.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the Republican star who championed the law, slammed the ruling for protecting he called “discriminatory” ideologies. “State universities are funded by taxpayers and directed by elected officials and their appointees,” he said, noting that “many institutions” have been “corrupted by ideology.”
“The state has both a right and a responsibility to ensure instruction at these universities is consistent with the underlying mission and to exclude indoctrination and ideological agenda,” DeSantis added in his statement on social media.
The “Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees” Act (Stop WOKE Act), signed into law in 2022 by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), was designed to rein in the racist ideology known as Critical Race Theory (CRT).
Rooted in Marxism, the “lens” seeks to frame all human institutions and actions in terms of “oppressors” versus “oppressed.” However, as Floridians learned more about the abuses and damage of the dangerous ideology, they asked their elected representatives to act.
A major component of Florida’s Stop WOKE Act was supposed to prohibit CRT indoctrination of students in taxpayer-funded colleges and universities.
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I am starting to wonder if America is really America anymore.
It seems like everything has been infiltrated with evil and corruption.
Evil is stated as righteousness and righteousness is stated as evil.
But the state CAN and SHOULD pull all state funding from public colleges and universities the promote indoctrination. Our Constitution requires just 1 court and that is the Supreme Court (although they are not what they were set out to be). All the lower courts are created by Congress.....and guess what....Congress can defund them, shut them down, consolidate them and decide which cases they can hear. So it is time Congress did its job. It is time the people made Congress do its job.