Islamic Invasion of Europe & Fauci Under Fire: What Can Be Done?

Years after COVID-19 upended the world, the questions surrounding Dr. Anthony Fauci crimes and the government’s “pandemic response” refuse to go away. With new testimony, mounting evidence, and growing calls for a contempt vote, is the man who became the face of America’s COVID policies finally being forced to answer for decisions that harmed billions and killed untold numbers? Will he pay?

On this episode of The Sentinel Report, host Alex Newman examines the latest developments surrounding Dr. Fauci’s congressional testimony, the renewed push for accountability from lawmakers and public health experts, and why the consequences of lockdowns, mandates, censorship, and vaccine policies continue to reverberate throughout American society. Two leading experts in the field join to offer their insights.

The irony of hiding behind the Constitution’s Fifth Amendment protections after trampling on the constitutionally protected rights of all Americans should not be missed. And ultimately, it must be remembered that there is no statute of limitation on many of the crimes perpetrated by Fauci. Thankfully, state authorities including Florida’s attorney general are looking into filing charges. Liberty Sentinel’s Andrew Muller spoke with Sen. Rand Paul last week—contempt of Congress is imminent.

Also in the news":

Alex analyzes several major international developments that are receiving far too little attention. Spain continues to grapple with an unprecedented migration invasion as social tensions rise across Europe. Tens of thousands of “Allahu Akbar”-shrieking military-aged men poured into the EU last week. And that is likely just the beginning—at least if this is not stopped.

Meanwhile, the volatile situation involving Iran, Israel, and the broader Middle East threatens to pull additional nations into what appears to be another endless war. Multiple U.S. military bases in the region have been hit in recent weeks.

Plus, Newman covers reports that Zohran Mamdani’s election appears to have been won fraudulently.

Secret footage from the American Psychological Association’s “largest gathering of psychologists” revealed a plot to use "mental health" and "therapy" to promote leftwing extremism, DEI, racial propaganda, etc.

At the Young Americans for Liberty conference (YALCON), Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was nearly booed off stage by Gen Z activists. Muller was there and got the scoop.

A top cabinet official from Turkey is making headlines after vowing to “liberate” Jerusalem and reconquer it soon.

A mother who murdered her three children was taking psychotropic medicine that has long been associated with suicidal and homicidal ideation.

The GOP Congress restored funding for Planned Parenthood, the largest killer of unborn children in America. When it was defunded, dozens of Planned Parenthood facilities closed down, saving countless babies.

Authorities in California and New York are suing a pro-life group for helping women reverse abortions after taking the pill to kill their babies. Apparently officials want to make sure those babies die, regardless of whether the mothers want to save them.

A massive list of American “journalists” being used by the Chinese Communist Party has been released. Many names from America’s top “mainstream" media outlets are implicated. We’ve got the list!



This Week’s Guests

Dr. Robert Malone, founder of mRNA technology, scientist, and member of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, joins the program to discuss the disgraceful hearing of Dr. Fauci, vaccine oversight, and RFK Jr. going nuclear on vaccines’ ties to growing rates of autism.

Then, John Leake, author of Focal Points with Dr. Peter McCullough, explains the unanswered questions surrounding Fauci and the federal government’s COVID response, plus what the DOJ can and should do to finally nail Fauci and his accomplices.

Finally, C.R. Wiley, author of Manmade: Saint Anthony’s Guide to Surviving the AI Apocalypse, explores the breathtaking pace of artificial intelligence development and what it could mean for civilization. From the erosion of human relationships to questions of freedom, morality, and biblical truth, Wiley offers a distinctly Christian perspective on one of the defining technological revolutions of our time.

Join The Sentinel Report as we cut through the propaganda, connect the dots behind today’s biggest stories, and examine the forces reshaping America and the world.

As always, we don’t just tell you what’s happening—we explain why it matters and what you can do about it.

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