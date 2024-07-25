The infamous invisible enemy (COVID19) that allowed governments to cause so much death and destruction was actually the fruit of U.S. government-funded “gain of function” research—much of it in Communist China—that must be exposed and punished to save humanity, explained physicist and attorney Dr. Richard Fleming​ in this interview on Conversations That Matter.

Speaking with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, Dr. Fleming also argues that the bioweapons (including the COVID19 “vaccine”) is going to make humans into an “endangered species” if left unchecked. However, efforts to secure indictments against those responsible for this are getting more momentum.

According to Dr. Fleming, a medical doctor and cardiologist with numerous inventions to his name who has been persecuted by the feds for truth telling, Dr. Anthony Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance boss Dr. Peter Daszak are merely “low-level street pushers” compared to the true powers behind the scenes. They must all be brought to justice.

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"I support your work because of your Biblical worldview."

"It is very valuable, particularly for the young."

Videos

Indoctrinating Our Children To Death: Defeating the System

Refining Rhetoric with Robert Bortins

July 24, 2024

Can You See the Doctrine of Demons?

Olive Tree Ministries

July 23, 2024

Did The Deep State Try To Kill Trump? | Alex Newman w/ Tom Hughes

Hope for Our Times

July 23, 2024

Inside Scoop on the RNC Platform Committee: Senator Bob Ide

The Sentinel Report

July 22, 2024

Articles

Academic Reveals How to Stop Anti-White Discrimination in Higher Ed

FreedomProject Media

July 24, 2024

Beloved TV Anchor Lou Dobbs Passes Away at 78

The Liberty Sentinel

July 18, 2024

From the Vault

Christian Nationalism or Christian Patriotism? William Federer Explains

The New American TV: Conversations That Matter

May 8, 2024

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.