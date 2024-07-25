Fauci & Co. Just Low-level Street Pushers, Explains Dr. Fleming
Those behind COVID and criminal U.S. government-funded “gain of function” research—much of it in Communist China—must be exposed and punished to save humanity.
The infamous invisible enemy (COVID19) that allowed governments to cause so much death and destruction was actually the fruit of U.S. government-funded “gain of function” research—much of it in Communist China—that must be exposed and punished to save humanity, explained physicist and attorney Dr. Richard Fleming in this interview on Conversations That Matter.
Speaking with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, Dr. Fleming also argues that the bioweapons (including the COVID19 “vaccine”) is going to make humans into an “endangered species” if left unchecked. However, efforts to secure indictments against those responsible for this are getting more momentum.
According to Dr. Fleming, a medical doctor and cardiologist with numerous inventions to his name who has been persecuted by the feds for truth telling, Dr. Anthony Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance boss Dr. Peter Daszak are merely “low-level street pushers” compared to the true powers behind the scenes. They must all be brought to justice.
Indictments would be great. God bless any legal team who can get their crow bar into the root of the unspeakable assault on humanity that set off "little bombs," person-to-person . . . some people were killed, some maimed, and others suffering unthinkable sorrow.
The title of this article really sums it all up perfectly in my mind.