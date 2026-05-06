Exposing the Plot for a "Digital World Brain"

In this packed episode of The Sentinel Report, journalists Alex Newman and Andrew Muller break down critical news the legacy media won’t touch, including:

A former senior advisor to Anthony Fauci, Dr. David Morens, has been INDICTED for his role in the COVID-19 coverup.

Only 1 week left to indict FAUCI! Pressure is building on the Department of Justice to prosecute Anthony Fauci, as the five-year statute of limitations for some of his apparent crimes is due to expire on May 11, 2026.

US officially leaves the World Health Organization for INCREDIBLE reasons!

According to the National Cancer Institute’s SEER program, cancer rates among Americans under age 50 rose rapidly between 2021 and 2023. Hmmm….

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted last week over a now-deleted Instagram post from May 2025.

Federal agents swarmed the “Quality Learing Center” in Minneapolis as they carry out raids at more than 20 locations across the area.

Ex-GOP Rep. David Rivera convicted of secretly lobbying U.S. officials on behalf of Venezuela.

Alex Jones forced to shutdown Infowars after almost 30 years. But is he bigger and stronger than ever?

And much more!

Guests Shine Light On the News

Globalist elites are accelerating plans for what can only be described as a digital AI “world brain”—a system designed to monitor, track, and ultimately control every person on Earth. While it may sound like dystopian science fiction, this agenda is unfolding in real time.

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On this powerful episode of The Sentinel Report, Swedish researcher and author Jacob Nordangård joins Alex Newman to expose the architects behind The Digital World Brain and reveal how freedom-loving people can resist this unprecedented threat to humanity.

Also on the program, Red Balloon CEO Andrew Crapuchettes breaks down how artificial intelligence can be harnessed for good rather than weaponized against workers, offering practical insights into the future of jobs and economic liberty.

Turning to America’s moral and spiritual crisis, teenage Christian commentator Hannah Faulkner joins Newman to address the nation’s reproductive collapse, the assault on Biblical values, and why Christian men must rise to their God-given responsibilities.

Finally, Pastor Paul Blair, founder of Liberty Pastors, explains how pastors can be equipped to defend liberty, uphold the Constitution, and confront the escalating threats facing America from the pulpit outward.

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