Exposed: Government Schools' Communist Origins
While President Trump created a tidal wave of discussion around the decline of American education, the truth is worse than many could imagine.
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order beginning the process of gutting the Department of Education, which will ultimately require an act of Congress to complete. The order, signed March 20, states: “Ultimately, the Department of Education’s main functions can, and should, be returned to the States.”
This has created a whirlwind discussion on the abysmal state of education in America. While many argue the system has gone wayward, it is actually functioning exactly as designed to deliberately indoctrinate, sexualize, and dumb down youth.
To fix this issue properly, the American people must understand the subversive origins of public education with an avowed advocate of ending private property, marriage, and Christianity.
In the documentary Beneath Sheep’s Clothing, an exposé of Soviet history and the communist takeover of U.S. culture, journalist and researcher Alex Newman exposed the original vision behind public schools, explaining that they had a rotten agenda from the start. Here is most of the interview:
With this knowledge, the only reasonable solution is rescuing as many children as possible from government “schools” and promoting home and private education.
LOVE ALEX NEWMAN! ! !
Atheists don't send their children to an evangelical Christian Sunday School one hour per week, but Christians send their children to the atheist public schools 30 hours per week. I am a retired teacher and unequivocally proclaim that there is no hope for America if Christians and conservatives allow their children to be indoctrinated in the public schools. We must rescue our children!