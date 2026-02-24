Explosive Study Exposes Autism Link to Aluminum in Vaccines

Autism is clearly linked to aluminum adjuvants present in vaccines, and a new scientific paper brings the receipts. About half of the government-backed vaccines being injected into children STILL contain these toxic substances.

According to Dr. Hooker, the lead researcher for the new study, “Converging mechanistic, neuropathological, epidemiological, and genetic evidence demonstrates that aluminum adjuvants can trigger ASD [autism] in genetically susceptible individuals through well-characterized neuroinflammatory pathways.”

Dr. Hooker, who co-wrote the book Vax-Unvax: Let the Science Speak with RFK Jr. and serves as Children Health Defense’s chief scientific officer, joins this episode of The Sentinel Report with Alex Newman to discuss the groundbreaking research and analyze next steps.

In encouraging news, Dr. Hooker discusses new legislation in Congress to strip the Big Pharma cartel of immunity from liability — even retroactively — for the death and destruction being wrought by these shots. He explains that this bill would be a game-changer for accountability, justice, safety, and children’s health.

Also on the show, Newsmax contributor Bill Robinson joins to discuss the astounding epidemic of suicides among victims of government schools. The “demonic” government indoctrination is key to understanding what is happening, he says, urging parents to protect their children by removing them from the corrupt system.

Finally, pro-life warrior Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life joins Newman to discuss threats to children through abortion. Urging courts to recognize that governments have an obligation to protect life, Fr. Pavone says the battle must go on. He also warns that the Canadian government’s killing of its own citizens in “euthanasia” is a sneak preview of what is coming to the United States if Americans are not careful.

Perhaps most importantly, all of the guests share insights on how to stop the evil.

In the news segment before being joined by guests, we discuss:

Mexico on fire and under siege after government killing of cartel leader “El Mencho.” There is MUCH more to this story than the fake media is letting on.

U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Trump tariffs — but not congressional delegation of power. Get the inside scoop on this battle.

Police arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office and former U.K. ambassador Peter Mandelson over Epstein scandal.

Governor Gavin Newsom explains to a crowd of black people in Georgia that he's just like them... Because he can't read and got a bad score on his SAT

And so much more

