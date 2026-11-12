Exclusive: Prager Sounds Alarm About GOP & US, 2 Years After Nearly Dying

Sending children to college is like playing Russian Roulette with their values, except there are five rounds in the chambers instead of one, and disaster is almost certain, explained one of the giants of the conservative movement.

Exactly two years after a catastrophic accident nearly claimed his life and left him paralyzed, conservative legend Dennis Prager is back in the fight for America and Western civilization. And despite the unimaginable challenges he continues to face, his determination to defend faith, freedom, and truth remains as strong as ever.

In an exclusive interview with Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report, the renowned author, radio host, and PragerU co-founder reflected on the devastating fall that changed his life, the disastrous midterm election results for Republicans, the growing threat of socialism, and the ongoing destruction of American education.

Prager credited his wife, Susan, with literally saving his life after doctors initially suggested allowing him to die peacefully. Now breathing without a ventilator and able to speak again, he is determined to continue his life’s work.

“Between speaking, writing, reading, and using YouTube and PragerU to get my ideas across, I am re-entering the battlefield,” he declared. His extraordinary courage and perseverance in the face of such overwhelming adversity offer an inspiring example at a time when America desperately needs courageous voices willing to stand for what is right.

With the troubling midterm election results and the accelerating moral and cultural decline of America, Newman asked Prager whether it was too late to save the nation and Western civilization. His answer was encouraging, but it came with a serious warning.

“No, it’s not too late,” he said. Unfortunately, even many conservatives no longer understand the principles they are supposedly fighting to conserve. “Republicans don’t know what the Republican Party stands for. Conservatives don’t know what conservatism stands for,” he warned.

Even the popular “America First” slogan, Prager argued, is insufficient without a clear understanding of the values that made America exceptional. Instead, he urged Americans to embrace what he calls the American trinity: “Liberty,” “In God We Trust,” and “E Pluribus Unum.”

These principles, he explained, represent the foundations of America’s unique experiment in ordered liberty: God-given rights, limited government, and national unity. Without rediscovering and defending those principles, the prospects for Western civilization are grim. But if Americans understand what made their nation great and begin fighting for those values, victory remains possible.

Among the gravest threats to America’s future is the growing embrace of socialism and communism, particularly among younger generations who have been systematically deprived of the truth about these murderous ideologies.

“Socialism is the greatest killer of the 20th century, perhaps of any century,” Prager warned, pointing to the Soviet gulags, the tens of millions killed under Chinese communism, and the Cambodian genocide.

Having personally visited numerous communist nations, Prager expressed astonishment that so many young Americans now favor the very system responsible for such staggering human suffering. Meanwhile, capitalism, which has lifted more people out of poverty than any other economic system in history, is increasingly demonized. “Thank God for capitalism,” he said.

The globalists, communists, Islamists, and other enemies of America’s constitutional system may have different objectives, Prager explained, but they share a fundamental hostility toward individual liberty and the American understanding of God.

Much of the blame for the growing popularity of these destructive ideologies, he suggested, belongs to the education establishment. “We have a major battle to undo the damage that our educational system has done,” he explained.

Indeed, the systematic indoctrination of America’s children emerged as one of the central themes of the interview. Prager recalled warning as far back as 1970 that sending children to college was like playing Russian roulette with their values. Today, however, the situation has become dramatically worse.

“Russian roulette is, I believe, one bullet within six chambers. But today, it’s really five bullets within six chambers,” he said. “So it’s no longer Russian roulette. It’s now nearly definite.”

And the ideological corruption is no longer confined to universities. It has spread throughout the education system, including high schools, where the founding principles of America are increasingly undermined rather than celebrated.

His advice to parents was to prepare their children long before they enter college by teaching them America’s founding values, the principles of Western civilization, and the ideological dangers they will inevitably confront.

With generations of young Americans being indoctrinated into hostility toward their own nation’s heritage, reclaiming education and equipping children with truth may be among the most important battles of all.

The wide-ranging interview also explored the alarming resurgence of anti-Semitism, the moral confusion spreading across the political spectrum, and the legacy Prager hopes to leave behind.

Beyond his many books, lectures, and influential Rational Bible commentary, Prager said he hopes his children and grandchildren will remember him as a loving father and grandfather. He also spoke movingly about the importance of family, friendship, and gratitude, even amid profound suffering.

Perhaps the most powerful message of the interview, however, was Prager’s own example. Two years after an accident that could easily have ended his life, he refuses to surrender to despair or abandon the struggle for truth and liberty.

Instead, he is returning to the battlefield with renewed determination to defend the principles that made America and Western civilization great.

At a time when the forces of tyranny, collectivism, and moral confusion appear to be gaining ground, his message is one Americans urgently need to hear: The battle is far from over, and surrender is not an option.

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