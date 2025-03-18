With the Deep State freaking out over Romania’s awakening, the nation has become the focus of Europe and the world. Its unfolding presidential election continues to bring surprises with implications for the world as populists rise up against the New World Order agenda.

Member of Parliament George Simion, the new frontrunner in the upcoming presidential race, is determined to defeat the “Deep State” and “globalist” forces seeking to crush the will of the people. In an exclusive interview with The Liberty Sentinel, he breaks it all down for Americans.

We also interviewed him last month after Călin Georgescu, who placed first in the “annulled” Romanian presidential election late last year, was detained by the Romanian regime. Numerous other Romanian patriots were also targeted as part of a “Bolshevist coup d’état,” as Simion described it.

Now, with Georgescu barred from running again, Simion, one of the nation’s top political leaders, is preparing to finish the job. with plans to carry out a Trump-like agenda preserving Christian values, the family, and national sovereignty. Simion said he expects to face the same political persecution as President Trump and former candidate Georgescu but is confident freedom and democracy will prevail.

Watch:

Groundbreaking Information Proves Government Schools Designed to Dumb Down Children

Will Trump be Able to Abolish U.S. Department of Education?

By Alex Newman

Reports variously celebrating or mourning the alleged death of the U.S. Department of Education at the hands of President Donald Trump are circulating widely. But as with early reports of Mark Twain’s alleged demise, the news may be slightly exaggerated.

Although the administration appears to be moving in that direction, truly getting the federal government out of education is a long way away. It will require significant cooperation from Congress, too. And the Deep State swamp is already fighting back hard behind the scenes.

