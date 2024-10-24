Exclusive: Mayor Giuliani Lays Out Blueprint for Prosecuting Biden in '25
To heal America and provide accountability to big government, the crimes of Joe Biden and his criminal family members must be prosecuted, argues Rudy Giuliani.
In an exclusive interview for The Sentinel Report on Lindell TV, journalist Alex Newman interviewed America’s Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, who laid out the case for how a righteous Justice Department could indict the Biden Crime Family in 2025.
Echoing arguments from his latest book, Biden Crime Family: The Blueprint for Their Prosecution, Giuliani leaves no stone unturned, exposing the illegal activities of Hunter Biden, James Biden, and of course Joe Biden himself.
Watch:
Alex Newman and Andrew Muller just got back from President Donald Trump’s illustrious Mar-a-Lago residence for the premier of the new film, The Man You Don’t Know.
Mayor?? Giuliani. He's no mayor anymore. He's a crooked crook, disgraced and found guilty for his lies. His own daughter is disappointed in his behaviour and publicly denounced Donald Trump for the role he played in the ruination of her father. Giuliani’s Daughter won't vote for Trump saying he's a dangerous man who destroys everyone around him. But he's found a way to prosecute the Biden Crime Family?? What a pathetic joke Giuliani is! What an shameful excuse for a news outlet Liberty Sentinel is!!
Yes! Lock em all up! Can’t happen soon enough.