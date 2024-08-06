In this riveting episode of The Liberty Report, host Alex Newman is joined by Peter Navarro, Trump’s longtime economic advisor, to discuss the strategic plans for the upcoming election and the battle against the Biden administration’s policies.

Navarro reveals insights from his book The New MAGA Deal, emphasizing the key policy areas that will drive the 2024 campaign. From economic strategies and border security to addressing the weaponization of the justice system, Navarro provides a comprehensive overview of the path forward for the Trump administration.

He also warns of globalists in MAGA clothing trying to sneak their agenda into the Trump administration, and vows that they will be stopped.

Join Alex Newman and Children’s Health Defense chief scientific officer Brian Hooker for a live, paid subscriber exclusive livestream!

Rockefellers’ Key Role in Manufacturing Enemies: Dr. Nordangård

The incredibly powerful Rockefeller dynasty has been instrumental in building up National Socialism (Nazism), eugenics, globalism, and countless other evils, explains Swedish academic Dr. Jacob Nordangård in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Nordangård, who wrote the hit book Rockefeller: Controlling the Game, highlights the apparent absurdity of an oil dynasty funding the “climate” and fake “environmental” movement that supposedly opposes hydrocarbon fuels. It all makes sense when the Rockefeller dynasty and its ambitions are properly understood.