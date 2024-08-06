Exclusive: Peter Navarro Exposes Globalists in MAGA Clothing
Trump's economic adviser just left federal detention as a victim of Biden DOJ lawfare. Likely to serve in a top White House post in Trump's 2nd term, Navarro touts the "New MAGA Deal" to save the U.S.
In this riveting episode of The Liberty Report, host Alex Newman is joined by Peter Navarro, Trump’s longtime economic advisor, to discuss the strategic plans for the upcoming election and the battle against the Biden administration’s policies.
Navarro reveals insights from his book The New MAGA Deal, emphasizing the key policy areas that will drive the 2024 campaign. From economic strategies and border security to addressing the weaponization of the justice system, Navarro provides a comprehensive overview of the path forward for the Trump administration.
He also warns of globalists in MAGA clothing trying to sneak their agenda into the Trump administration, and vows that they will be stopped.
Given the choice of voting for Trump or Kamala, I’m voting for Trump’s Agenda 47 and the GOP 2024 Platform:
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/platform
“That moment when someone says, "I can't believe you would vote for Trump”:
I simply reply “I'm not voting for Trump.”
I'm voting for the First Amendment and freedom of speech.
I'm voting for the Second Amendment and my right to defend my life and my family.
I'm voting for the next Supreme Court Justice to protect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I’m voting for the continued growth of my retirement funds in the stock market.
I’m voting for a return of our troops from foreign countries and the end to America’s involvement in foreign conflicts.
I'm voting for the Electoral College & the Republic in which we live.
I'm voting for the Police to be respected and to ensure Law & Order.
I’m voting for the continued appointment of Federal Judges who respect the Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
I’m voting for our jobs to remain in America and not be outsourced all over again to China, Mexico, and other foreign countries.
I'm voting for energy independence.
I’m voting for secure borders and legal immigration.
I'm voting for the Military & the Veterans who fought for this country who gave the American people their freedoms.
I'm voting for the unborn babies that have a right to live.
I’m voting for continued peace progress in the Middle East and in support of Israel.
I’m voting to fight against human/child trafficking.
I’m voting for Freedom of Religion.
I'm voting for the American Flag.
I'm voting for the right to speak my opinion & not be censored.
I'm not just voting for one person, I'm voting for the future of my Country.
I'm voting for my children and my grandchildren to ensure their freedoms and their future. “
I copied and pasted and so can you!.
GOOD LUCK in keeping the globalists out of Trump's administration!
Globalism (aka New World Order) has become a integral part of the U.S. Government, at least as far as back at October 24, 1945 when the Constitutional Republic became joined in the treaty made with the United Nations. In turn, this then made the United Nations Treaty (and all other treaties) part and parcel of the supreme law of the land, per Clause 2 of Article 6.
Consequently, no one's administration in the Constitutional Republic is devoid of globalist intervention to one degree or another, impossible under a biblical government expressly established upon the Bible's moral law, including its treaty statutes.
Today's globalism is but 1 more of 100s of 1000s of consequences of the whirlwind today's America is reaping thanks to the wind sown by the constitutional framers when they replaced the Bible's immutable/unchanging moral law with their own capricious man-made traditions (aka the biblically seditious Constitution) as the law of the land:
"[B]ecause they have ... trespassed against my law ... they have sown the wind, and they shall reap the whirlwind...." (Hosea 8:1, 7)
Today's America is reaping the inevitable ever-intensifying whirlwind resulting from the wind sown by the constitutional framers and fanned by today's hoodwinked Christians and patriots who have been bamboozled into believing today's whirlwind can be dissipated by appealing to the wind responsible for spawning the whirlwind.
For more regarding these two polar opposite forms of government, see Chapter 3 "The Preamble: We the People vs. Yahweh" of free online book "Bible Law vs, the United States Constitution: The Christian Perspective" at https://www.bibleversusconstitution.org/BlvcOnline/biblelaw-constitutionalism-pt3.html
Find out how much you really know about the Constitution as compared to the Bible. Take our 10-question Constitution Survey in the sidebar and receive a free copy of the 85-page "Primer" of "BL vs. USC."