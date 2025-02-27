Government schools across Texas are protecting child rapists and abusers, even allowing them to be legally shifted around to other schools to abuse more children, according to official documents and data compiled by researchers. Thousands of alleged perpetrators are involved in the Lone Star State scandal as public revulsion with “grooming” in public schools grows across the nation.

The horrific details first emerged when a whistleblower in the state education agency sent the Open Records Project a list of over 10,000 teachers accused of various crimes. The list included over 2,300 accused of raping and sexually abusing children. A small percentage of those were placed on a “do not hire” list, but over 90 percent were considered eligible to return to the classroom by the state’s teacher certification agency.

Romania Facing ‘Deep State Bolshevist Coup,’ Top Political Leader Warns

BREAKING: Călin Georgescu, who won the “annulled” Romanian presidential election, was detained by the Romanian regime along with other Romanian patriots in a “coup d’état,” top political leader George Simion told The New American’s Alex Newman in an exclusive interview exposing globalists taking over the country.

Simion explains that Georgescu — an outspoken nationalist and EU and NATO critic — won the election with 22.95 percent of the vote in a close, multi-candidate race. Leading up to the election, Georgescu had gained a gargantuan social-media following — mainly on TikTok — amassing millions of views for his Romania-first politics.

Soon after the shocking win, the Romanian Constitutional Court, made up of politicians selected by the current leftist president, annulled the result, citing so-called Russian interference through media as the reason. The election has been rescheduled for May 2025. Now, on the day Georgescu was set to register to run for president for a second time, he was detained on the street and held hostage for hours.

In Case You Missed It

