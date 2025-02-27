EXCLUSIVE: Government Schools in Texas Protect Child Rapists
According to official documentation, government schools in Texas are shielding child rapists and abusers, even permitting their lawful transfer to another school so they can continue to harm kids.
Government schools across Texas are protecting child rapists and abusers, even allowing them to be legally shifted around to other schools to abuse more children, according to official documents and data compiled by researchers. Thousands of alleged perpetrators are involved in the Lone Star State scandal as public revulsion with “grooming” in public schools grows across the nation.
The horrific details first emerged when a whistleblower in the state education agency sent the Open Records Project a list of over 10,000 teachers accused of various crimes. The list included over 2,300 accused of raping and sexually abusing children. A small percentage of those were placed on a “do not hire” list, but over 90 percent were considered eligible to return to the classroom by the state’s teacher certification agency.
Romania Facing ‘Deep State Bolshevist Coup,’ Top Political Leader Warns
BREAKING: Călin Georgescu, who won the “annulled” Romanian presidential election, was detained by the Romanian regime along with other Romanian patriots in a “coup d’état,” top political leader George Simion told The New American’s Alex Newman in an exclusive interview exposing globalists taking over the country.
Simion explains that Georgescu — an outspoken nationalist and EU and NATO critic — won the election with 22.95 percent of the vote in a close, multi-candidate race. Leading up to the election, Georgescu had gained a gargantuan social-media following — mainly on TikTok — amassing millions of views for his Romania-first politics.
Soon after the shocking win, the Romanian Constitutional Court, made up of politicians selected by the current leftist president, annulled the result, citing so-called Russian interference through media as the reason. The election has been rescheduled for May 2025. Now, on the day Georgescu was set to register to run for president for a second time, he was detained on the street and held hostage for hours.
In Case You Missed It
What is the UN “Master Plan for Humanity”?
Now that our former weekly (Cherokee County, Georgia) The Cherokee Ledger has become another local monthly showpiece, we don’t see reporting on CCSD-Cherokee County School District child rapists that we used to read about. Happening here. Happens everywhere. All the time. How much have you ever heard about this government role in YOUR county?
BE the Blessing you are. Today.
“You will seek Truth and find Truth, when you seek Truth with all your heart.”
Jeremiah 29:13
Today, we are just trying to wrest the Epstein IDs from the feds. We are all waiting to see the anti-corruption work -work. Don't abandon hope. Patience, but get these kids out of public schools now. Don't wait.
It could be that FOX networks are avoiding Texas because they have some inconsistencies and legal gaps you can drive a truck through for complicating reasons. I suspect most of the excuses are directly hitched to cartel lawyering and derelict prosecutors offices (see cartel lawyering). Trump and HHS have to protect America's children today. So we need to get the leftist obstructionists gone to manacle child predators in Texas. The State of Texas has a legal burden to fix this now either via Governor Abbott's executive order to report criminal-agent DAs to get a special federal prosecutor in play to shunt the process. Clearing out cartel influence is vital. So there really is no way to deal with this without involving the feds on multiple levels.