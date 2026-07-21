Election Emergency: Tina Peters Says Do THIS to Safeguard Elections BEFORE Midterms - Exclusive: From Prison Cell to White House

Whistleblower clerk who sparked a national outcry after she exposed voting machine vulnerabilities emerges from 606-day false imprisonment with an urgent message for America.

After spending almost two years behind bars for attempting to preserve election records providing massive fraud, former Mesa County, Colorado Clerk Tina Peters walked free in June 2026. Her sentence was commuted, but her mission is far from over, Peters’ explained in an exclusive interview with Alex Newman.

In a stunning turn of events that underscores the gravity of her findings, Peters has since met with President Donald Trump to discuss the very election security concerns that led to her imprisonment—a vindication that raises troubling questions about what she uncovered and why authorities worked so hard to silence her.

Peters’ journey from elected official to prisoner reads like a cautionary tale about what happens when public servants dare to question the integrity of America’s election systems and the schemes of the Deep State.

Her crime? Attempting to preserve forensic images of voting equipment before a controversial “software update” — evidence that would later reveal shocking vulnerabilities in the machines Americans are expected to trust to count their votes.

The Price of Truth

The conditions Peters endured during her imprisonment paint a disturbing picture of how election integrity advocates are being treated in modern America. Held in overcrowded women’s prisons alongside violent offenders, Peters faced constant threats to her safety.

“I was in a prison with murderers, with people who had killed their children,” Peters recounted. “There were fights breaking out. People were getting hurt.”

The 70-year-old widow and grandmother found herself navigating a dangerous environment where violence was commonplace and protection scarce. Yet even in these conditions, Peters maintained her commitment to exposing what she discovered—vulnerabilities so severe they threaten the foundation of the Republic itself.

The Smoking Gun: What Peters Discovered

The evidence Peters preserved before that fateful software update reveals a pattern of irregularities that should alarm every American concerned about election integrity. Her forensic analysis uncovered approximately 29,000 deleted election records—a clear violation of federal law requiring election data preservation for 22 months. But that was just the beginning.

Peters’ team identified 36 unauthorized wireless devices connected to election systems that were supposed to be air-gapped and secure. These devices created potential backdoors for manipulation, contradicting assurances from election officials and voting machine vendors that systems were isolated from outside interference.

The Dominion voting machines themselves contained what Peters describes as “massive vulnerabilities”—security flaws so significant that they could allow unauthorized access and manipulation of vote counts.

Perhaps most disturbing, investigators found evidence of clone voter registrations, raising questions about how many fraudulent votes these duplicates might enable.

“We have foreign interference in our elections,” Peters stated bluntly, pointing to evidence that election systems may be compromised by actors beyond American borders. “We have clone voter registrations. We have people voting multiple times.”

A Crisis Beyond the Presidency

While much attention focuses on presidential election integrity, Peters emphasizes a crucial point often overlooked: election fraud doesn’t stop at the top of the ticket. “It’s not just the president,” she warns. “It’s your county commissioner. It’s your school board. It’s your city council members.”

This revelation expands the scope of the crisis exponentially. If local elections are being manipulated through the same vulnerable systems, then the corruption extends into every level of American governance—from the officials who set property taxes to those who determine school curricula, from judges to sheriffs.

The implications are staggering: Americans may be living under the rule of officials they never actually elected.

Solutions Within Reach

Despite the dire nature of these revelations, Peters offers concrete solutions that could restore integrity to American elections—if citizens and lawmakers have the courage to implement them.

First and foremost: return to paper ballots and hand counting. “We need to go back to paper ballots,” Peters insists, noting that this method provides a verifiable paper trail that cannot be hacked or manipulated remotely. While critics claim hand counting is too slow or expensive, Peters counters that accuracy matters more than speed, and the cost of compromised elections far exceeds any expense of proper counting.

Second, Peters advocates for requiring Senate confirmation of Election Assistance Commission (EAC) members—the body responsible for certifying voting equipment in federal elections. This oversight could enable decertification of vulnerable machines and prevent compromised systems from being deployed in future elections.

Third, and perhaps most immediately actionable, Peters points to existing federal grant programs offering states up to $1 billion to improve election security. These funds could incentivize states to abandon vulnerable electronic systems in favor of secure paper-based methods. “The money’s already there,” Peters notes. “We just need states to use it properly.”

The Urgency of Now

Peters’ message carries particular weight given her personal sacrifice. She didn’t just theorize about election problems from the safety of a think tank—she risked and lost her freedom to preserve evidence of systemic vulnerabilities. Her subsequent meeting with the President suggests her findings have reached the highest levels of government.

But awareness alone won’t fix America’s election crisis. Peters is calling on citizens to take immediate action: support her ongoing work at tinapeters.us, contact elected representatives to demand paper ballots and hand counting, and contribute to election integrity efforts before the next election cycle.

“We’re in a national emergency,” Peters warns. The evidence she preserved at such great personal cost reveals an election system riddled with vulnerabilities, susceptible to manipulation, and defended by officials more interested in maintaining the status quo than ensuring every legal vote counts.

The question now is whether Americans will heed her warning—or whether the courage Peters showed in preserving that evidence will be wasted. With solutions available and the stakes impossibly high, the time for action is now. Our Republic depends on it. But God, she says, remains active through it all.