Even Teachers Hate “Equitable” Grading Used in HALF of US Schools
A new survey reveals that many government school teachers despise warped "equity" grading standards. Some of the most egregious policies even give students 50% for turning in no assignments.
So-called “equitable” grading, which seeks to artificially boost scores for minorities under the guise of “equity,” has become all the rage in government “education” across America. But despite being used in about half of government schools nationwide today, most U.S. teachers are not fans of the scheme, according to the first major survey on the issue.
“Equitable” grading schemes were first popularized before Covid as PhD “educators” tried to end what they perceived as “racial injustice” and “inequality” in education. Fringe leftwing ideologues claimed — falsely — that any disparity between students with lighter and darker skin tones was evidence of “systemic racism” that had to be corrected.
But with the government’s “pandemic response” fueling even more failure and disparity among “minorities,” the far-left ramblings moved more and more into the mainstream. By 2022, schools and districts nationwide were jumping on the bandwagon, as if artificially boosting scores by handing out good grades for subpar work would help fix the problems.
