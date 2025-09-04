So-called “equitable” grading, which seeks to artificially boost scores for minorities under the guise of “equity,” has become all the rage in government “education” across America. But despite being used in about half of government schools nationwide today, most U.S. teachers are not fans of the scheme, according to the first major survey on the issue.

“Equitable” grading schemes were first popularized before Covid as PhD “educators” tried to end what they perceived as “racial injustice” and “inequality” in education. Fringe leftwing ideologues claimed — falsely — that any disparity between students with lighter and darker skin tones was evidence of “systemic racism” that had to be corrected.

But with the government’s “pandemic response” fueling even more failure and disparity among “minorities,” the far-left ramblings moved more and more into the mainstream. By 2022, schools and districts nationwide were jumping on the bandwagon, as if artificially boosting scores by handing out good grades for subpar work would help fix the problems.

The price of gold is SKYROCKETING!

The dollar is weak and losing value. Gold is growing! Contact Genesis Gold Group today to receive a free Definitive Gold Guide and to protect your life’s savings from the various threats we’re facing today. We have had many gold companies ask to partner with us, but we chose Genesis Gold Group because they’re the real deal.

Claim your free gold guide

Videos

Woke and Weaponized: Why Government Schools Are Destroying Faith, Family, and Freedom

Refining Rhetoric

September 2, 2025

Trump’s Russiagate Persecutors Betraying US to China: Lee Smith

Behind The Deep State

September 3, 2025

The TRUTH Behind the Minneapolis Shooting

The Sentinel Report

August 29, 2025

The Truth Behind Leftist Lawfare and Mass Shootings

The Sentinel Report

August 29, 2025

Leftist Lawfare STILL HAPPENING, Warns Trump Attorney

Conversations That Matter

August 29, 2025

Restoring Marriage is Critical to EVERYTHING, Seminary Chief Says

Conversations That Matter

August 29, 2025

Top Articles This Week:

“When Labor Became Global: How Unions Sold Out American Schools” - by Rhonda Thomas

“Feds Order States to Nix ‘Gender’ Propaganda or Lose Funds” - by Alex Newman

“Fire the Rest of the CDC Staff, Too” - by John and Andy Schlafly

“Vaccines, Depopulation, and Nanotechnology – Part 2” - Brandon Semrow

In Case You Missed It

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.