Conservative Europeans Unite Against Globalism, Embracing MAGA
Inspired by Trump, conservative European leaders met last week at the EU Parliament to 'Make Europe Great Again' by stopping globalism & restoring Christian values. The Liberty Sentinel was there too.
BRUSSELS — Anti-globalist European forces are attempting to replicate the political earthquake of Donald Trump’s MAGA movement, joining forces at the Make Europe Great Again (MEGA) conference at the European Parliament last week. The Liberty Sentinel’s Andrew Muller was on the ground to get the scoop.
With over 500 politicians, staffers, and NGOs at the two-day event, the budding movement is working to “red pill” all of Europe and restore the continent and its nations —once known as “Christendom” —to their former glory. Returning to the biblical values that once reigned is at the core of the effort, leaders said.
Organized by the European Conservatives and Reformist Party (ECR) and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), the event was the second annual gathering. Attendees seek to unify Europeans who want to see an end to mass migration, socialism, green-deal climate-scam policies, and endless wars.
George Simion, a Romanian parliamentarian, president of the AUR, and executive vice president of the ECR, said, “It is a wave. We are trying to go from MAGA to MEGA. We should seize the momentum; we should act now because the globalists are frightened.”
Check out some of the exclusive interviews we got with some of the most important leaders in Europe’s freedom movement.
Review and Roundup of MEGA Conference with Andrew Muller and Alex Newman
Global Warming is the “New Communism,” Argues Australian MP
Germany’s Christine Anderson: Make Every Country Great Again!
That can only happen, if the unelected EU Commission was abolished. It is the likes of Ursula Von Der Leyen, Barnier, etc etc who are the globalists pushing the WEF Agenda. So you won't be able to change anything without removing that part of the EU parliament.