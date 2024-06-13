The European elections, though not a "far-right" landslide as the media claims, illustrate that the anti-globalist movement is growing—and that voters are growing tired of mass migration, “climate” idiocy, and big government. Alex Newman, CEO of libertysentinel.org and senior editor for The New American magazine, joined Glenn Beck's radio show to break it down in addition to analyzing the United Nations’ upcoming Summit of the Future.

Get shareable video link HERE

Suggested watch: “Gold Expert: China and Central Banks Are Buying Gold, You Should Too”

Harvard Reins in Wokeness and “Diversity” & “Equity” Statements for Faculty

The totalitarian ideology underpinning “diversity, equity, and inclusion” (DEI) is becoming more and more toxic as even far-left Harvard University begins reining in the extremism that is scaring away donors and normal people. The school also said it would no longer issue official statements on issues not directly related to its mission.

In an email sent out last week, Harvard University Dean of Faculty Affairs and Planning Nina Zipser announced that candidates for positions in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS) — all undergraduate programs and many graduate ones — would no longer need to include a “statement” on “diversity, equity, and belonging.”

What Paid Subscribers Are Saying

"Having watched 6 months of your reporting, I trust your work. As a fellow Christian, I trust our Lord!"

"Alex is so engaging and passionate on research and heightens one sense to paying more attention and making one think of the connections happening that bring it to the forefront. God Bless you"

"You’re a truth teller. Looking forward to watching your DVD so we can have gatherings to share truth.”

Videos

Why Global Elites Have Conditioned Us to Fear ‘Conspiracies’ | Newman and Glenn Beck

The BlazeTV

June 12, 2024

Globalists Get Smoked in European Elections While Constitutionalists Fight Lawfare in U.S.

The Sentinel Report

June 11, 2024

WHO Breaks Own Constitution in “Illegal” Power Grab: Super Lawyer Mat Staver

The Sentinel Report

June 11, 2024

UN WHO Power Grab Partly Delayed, but Not Defeated

The New American: Behind The Deep State

June 11, 2024

WHO’s Global “Health” Police State Can Be Stopped: Top Int’l Law Expert

The New American: Conversations That Matter

June 11, 2024

Horrific Techno-Tyranny Sneaking Up on Humanity – Alex Newman on OAN

One America News: In Focus

June 11, 2024

From the Vault

Defeating Globalist Evildoers With REAL Education – Alex Newman & Alex Jones

InfoWars

January 26, 2024

The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.