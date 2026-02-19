With millions of additional pages of documents being released about Jeffrey Epstein’s web, it is becoming clear that he was more than “just” a child sex trafficking monster. The billionaire Deep State operative’s ties to education and academia shed light on one of the most disturbing agendas imaginable.

Indeed, Epstein was a key player in bankrolling a transhumanist nightmare—genetic engineering, human cloning, designer babies, embryo manipulation, eugenics, and even bizarre ideas like a “horny virus.” All of this was funded and discussed under the guise of cutting-edge “science” at elite universities.

His ties to Harvard and Arizona State University (ASU) were clearly not “philanthropy” in the traditional sense. Instead, they were investments in reshaping humanity, often with academics who at the very least turned a blind eye to his crimes — and maybe worse. Newly unsealed email correspondence with academics is beyond troubling.

Harvard: Money, Access, and Eugenics Talk

At Harvard, Epstein funneled over $9 million between 1998 and 2008 to support research and faculty activities. Harvard’s own report confirms the total: $9,179,000, including $6.5 million in 2003 for the Program in Evolutionary Dynamics (PED) under Professor Martin Nowak.

“Did you torture her?” Nowak asked Epstein in one especially bizarre email.

It is true that most of the giving occurred before his arrest for horrific child sex crimes. But even post-conviction, Epstein maintained access, visiting Harvard’s PED dozens of times and rubbing shoulders with figures like geneticist George Church, who has spoken openly about engineering “superior” humans.

Epstein’s Harvard network included heavyweights like linguist and far-left academic Noam Chomsky, who served as a fellow at Harvard and taught at MIT and University of Arizona. In one chilling exchange, Epstein pushed Chomsky on race, IQ gaps, and gene editing for traits like working memory—citing James Watson’s downfall for similar views.

The billionaire’s racial and pro-eugenics views are raising eyebrows. “The test score gap amongst African Americans is well documented,” Epstein wrote in an email exchange in which Chomsky discussed how “tempting” a trip to the infamous Epstein island would be. “Making things better might require accepting some uncomfortable facts.”

Chomsky responded by suggesting the disparities were likely due to the legacy of racism rather than innate biology and genetics. However, the radical leftwing activist went on to argue that if genes could indeed be altered, priority should go to curbing “dedicated savagery” among those who seek power.

Epstein persisted in pushing for genetically engineering human beings. “Imagine that a set of genes used for working memory… could be found and adjusted,” he wrote. “Not looking seems cruel.” This was part of a broader pattern reflecting Epstein’s obsession with eugenics and genetic “improvement,” a longtime pattern with Deep State elitists.

Other Harvard-linked academics stayed in touch with Epstein post-conviction as well. Theoretical physicist Lisa Randall emailed Epstein casually, asking about his island during a Caribbean trip. “Wow haven’t you had enough house arrest?” she joked.

Even Dr. Bernie Steinberg, president of Harvard Hillel, asked for the disgraced pervert’s help raising $25 million for the center while Epstein was still under house arrest.

Meanwhile, writing to Epstein, UCLA Professor of Neurology Mark Tramo discussed whether girls were “cute” or not. Tramo also made a bizarre remark about how “newborns will suck on a pacifier more vigorously if it triggers playback of a recording of her/his mother’s voice than another woman’s voice.”.

ASU: Origins Project and the Transhumanist Orbit

But it gets weirder. Arizona State University, a key hub for transhumanist research led by U.S. intelligence bigwig Michael Crow who also chairs In-Q-Tel, is the most frequently named academic institution in the newly released Epstein files. The billionaire sex trafficker’s ASU connections centered on physicist Lawrence Krauss and his Origins Project.

Founded in 2008 to probe life’s “big questions,” the Origins Project is involved in cutting-edge but extremely disturbing research into areas ranging from genetics to evolution. Epstein, unsurprisingly, was a major financier of the project, maintaining strong ties with the outfit and its leader Krauss.

Indeed, when Krauss faced sexual misconduct allegations leading to his 2018 ouster, he emailed Epstein for advice. Krauss detailed negotiating a voluntary leave. And after a brief email exchange, Krauss chimed in: “I wish they would indict Trump or something right now.” Epstein was clearly a key confidante of Krauss.

But Epstein’s ties into the ASU-centered research orbit gets even darker — into outright transhumanism. He corresponded frequently with Bryan Bishop, a Bitcoin Core contributor and later CTO at Avanti crypto bank. Bishop pitched Epstein on a “designer baby project,” sharing a deck and proposing it under his banner for “deniability.”

“Questions about how serious you are,” Bishop wrote, “regarding your requirements for secrecy and privacy, specifically regarding reputational risk and also any financial involvement.” Epstein responded: “im traveling in mid east until the 1st. lets do it after that , i have no issue with investing the problem is only if i am seen to lead.”

Bishop followed up with a “use of funds” spreadsheet plan for a designer baby and human cloning venture. According to the document, it would cost $1.7 million per year for up to 5 years plus $1 million lab setup. The goal: having the “first live birth of a human designer baby, and possibly a human clone, within 5 years.”

“Once we reach the first birth, everything changes and the world will never be the same again, much less the future of the human species,” Bishop warned the financier, who was on the payroll of the Rothschild banking dynasty and regularly identified himself as the family’s “representative.” Epstein replied to the email: “no rush.”

Bishop updated Epstein on challenges surrounding CRISPR, a technique for altering genetic code. Citing the 2018 Chinese “CRISPR babies” scandal and certain technical problems with engineering babies, he touted a new embryo-editing technique that is “more similar to cloning.”

Epstein responded enthusiastically: “great.” In another note, Epstein said he favored “implant embryo , wait 9 months.. great ending.”

Epstein even queried Bitcoin developer Jeremy Rubin about Bishop and his plans: “bryan bishop wants to talk to me. do you know him?” Rubin responded: “Yeah I do. He’s a smart guy, quirky though. Does a mix of Bitcoin things and dna data storage.”

Beyond babies, Epstein explored fringe biotech. With Stanford visiting professor Nathan Wolfe, he discussed a “horny virus” idea involving sexual behavior. Wolfe pushed for funding to do a study on it. Epstein also corresponded with Harvard statistician Donald Bruce Rubin about the possibility of “female Viagra” and investment in “Emotional Brain.”

This all ties back to ASU’s Michael Crow—In-Q-Tel ties, pandemic simulations, biodigital convergence—as this writer discussed in detail with researcher and forensic accountant Kristen Williamson in 2023 Epstein’s funding helped grease the wheels for transhumanist research blending genetics, Artificial Intelligence, and control.

As more and more explosive information emerges from the Department of Justice, it is becoming clear that Epstein’s interest in academia and “education” was extremely significant. Universities provided cover; Epstein provided cash and vision. What has been learned so far is just the tip of the iceberg.

This elitist network and the sick research Epstein was involved with are not progress or philanthropy. Epstein and those he worked with are seeking to play God with humanity’s future. It must be exposed and those involved — from academia to politics — must be held accountable, before these would-be masters of humanity unleash hell on Earth.

To further shed light on this dark story, Alex Newman joined former White House correspondent Emerald Robinson on Lindell TV to take a closer look.

