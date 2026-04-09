It seems like these days everyone is asking themselves, “who really is running the world”? The Bible gives a clear answer. And the evidence is becoming overwhelming that the Scriptures are correct.

On the hit Seth Gruber Show, journalist Alex Newman talks about the growing sense that something far darker is operating behind the scenes of global power. Something satanic and dark.

Together, they unpack the shocking connections between Epstein, eugenics programs at Harvard, and the global elite’s quiet influence over culture, politics, and morality. They also dive into bizarre revelations surrounding the United Nations and its controversial “spiritual” symbolism.

Alex spends a lot of time exposing the attempted re-paganization of the world being led by the UN, much of it under the guise of saving the “climate” and “Mother Earth.” Attending the UN’s annual summits around the world for 15 years as a correspondent for The New American magazine, he exposes what most people never get to see.

Seth and Alex also do a deep dive into the Epstein scandal. Beneath the surface, there is real evidence showing the existence of a covert eugenics-driven effort aimed at reshaping and controlling humanity at the genetic level.

In collaboration with leading scientists and academics from prestigious institutions across the United States and beyond, Epstein and his network were working to create “designer babies,” human clones, and other such outcomes. It is beyond sick.

This episode pulls back the curtain on the forces shaping our world—and asks the question no one else seems willing to: Who’s really pulling the strings?

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