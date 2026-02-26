Child sex trafficker and Deep State operative Jeffrey Epstein was deeply connected to the unfathomably wealthy and powerful Rothschild banking dynasty, perhaps the most important money men for the Insiders, explains Alex Newman in this explosive episode of Behind The Deep State. Understanding this connection is critical to unravelling the real story.

According to documents released by the Department of Justice, Epstein was paid tens of millions of dollars by Rothschild entities for “the Work.” In fact, Epstein referred to himself as a “representative” of the powerful banking dynasty in emails to Big Tech leaders such as Peter Thiel. In recent testimony, billionaire Les Wexner, an Epstein “co-conspirator” according to the FBI, confirmed it too.

The relationship was much closer than “just” business, too. In fact, Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of the Rothschild Group, shares intimate details of her marriage, family squabbles, and more with Epstein. In an email from Epstein, he touts an upcoming visit the two were planning to take in Cuba, hosted by the mass-murdering Castro dynasty enslaving the island.

The Rothschild dynasty has been at the center of the plot to create a global political and economic system for centuries. Indeed, they funded much better-known Deep State minions such as George Soros and Cecil Rhodes. Don’t miss this incredible exposure of Epstein and one of the most prominent and influential families making up what Newman describes as the Deep State Behind The Deep State.

Watch:

