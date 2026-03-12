The horrifying disclosure unmasking the depravity behind Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and connections to Deep State Insiders has Americans rightfully asking, “When will justice be served?”

Of course, Epstein allegedly committed suicide, and Ghislaine Maxwell, his girlfriend and right-hand lady, is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking minors. Now all eyes are fixed on the host of elites who worked with Epstein and are presently walking free.

In the U.S., only three individuals, apart from Maxwell, have been deposed by Congress and placed under oath to answer for their role in Epstein’s dark play: Mr. Leslie Wexner and Bill and Hillary Clinton. In this must-see episode of Behind The Deep State, Alex Newman and Andrew Muller review the depositions and discuss next steps for justice in this horrendous scandal in part IV of our Epstein series.

You can watch part I, II and III of this series on Epstein here, here, and here.

Did you know 37% of children will be involved with a Child Protective Services investigation by the time they turn 18? And over 83% of these children were determined not to be victims of child abuse or neglect. Yet even for innocent families, these investigations are traumatic.

By joining Heritage Defense, you can get peace of mind knowing that you can call 24/7 and immediately have an experienced attorney ready to fight to protect your home, your children, and your parental rights.

Videos

Agenda 2030: A Nefarious Scheme Coming Soon

Victory Church Belfast

March 11, 2026

Seven US Servicemen Dead in Iran War. What Next?

The Sentinel Report

March 9, 2026

Epstein, Rothschilds, and the Deception That’s Been Hidden

The David Rutherford Show

March 9, 2026

Creatures Under the Bed: The Dark Truth Behind Epstein

Stand Up For The Truth

March 6, 2026

Woke and Weaponized: How Government Schools Push Marxism

The Hamilton Corner on American Family Radio

March 5, 2026

Alex Newman: Discerning Our Demonic ‘Woke And Weaponized’ Times

Worldview Matters

March 5, 2026

Articles

“Almost 1 in 5 Children Face Sexual Misconduct by Public School Faculty” By Alex Newman

“Australian Officials Target Homeschooling Amid Global Assault” By Alex Newman

“SAVE Act Lifted by Paxton-Cornyn Race” By John and Andy Schlafly

“Devout Jew Tries Disproving Scripture, Gives Life to Jesus Instead” By Geri Ungurean

In Case You Missed It