Epstein Justice? Reviewing Who Has Been Deposed So Far
Epstein may be dead & Maxwell imprisoned, but with elites walking free, Americans want to know: When will justice reach the Deep State tied to the scandal? We review who has been deposed so far.
The horrifying disclosure unmasking the depravity behind Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and connections to Deep State Insiders has Americans rightfully asking, “When will justice be served?”
Of course, Epstein allegedly committed suicide, and Ghislaine Maxwell, his girlfriend and right-hand lady, is serving a 20-year sentence for trafficking minors. Now all eyes are fixed on the host of elites who worked with Epstein and are presently walking free.
In the U.S., only three individuals, apart from Maxwell, have been deposed by Congress and placed under oath to answer for their role in Epstein’s dark play: Mr. Leslie Wexner and Bill and Hillary Clinton. In this must-see episode of Behind The Deep State, Alex Newman and Andrew Muller review the depositions and discuss next steps for justice in this horrendous scandal in part IV of our Epstein series.
You can watch part I, II and III of this series on Epstein here, here, and here.
Did you know 37% of children will be involved with a Child Protective Services investigation by the time they turn 18? And over 83% of these children were determined not to be victims of child abuse or neglect. Yet even for innocent families, these investigations are traumatic.
By joining Heritage Defense, you can get peace of mind knowing that you can call 24/7 and immediately have an experienced attorney ready to fight to protect your home, your children, and your parental rights.
Videos
Agenda 2030: A Nefarious Scheme Coming Soon
Victory Church Belfast
March 11, 2026
Seven US Servicemen Dead in Iran War. What Next?
The Sentinel Report
March 9, 2026
Epstein, Rothschilds, and the Deception That’s Been Hidden
The David Rutherford Show
March 9, 2026
Creatures Under the Bed: The Dark Truth Behind Epstein
Stand Up For The Truth
March 6, 2026
Woke and Weaponized: How Government Schools Push Marxism
The Hamilton Corner on American Family Radio
March 5, 2026
Alex Newman: Discerning Our Demonic ‘Woke And Weaponized’ Times
Worldview Matters
March 5, 2026
Articles
“Almost 1 in 5 Children Face Sexual Misconduct by Public School Faculty” By Alex Newman
“Australian Officials Target Homeschooling Amid Global Assault” By Alex Newman
“SAVE Act Lifted by Paxton-Cornyn Race” By John and Andy Schlafly
“Devout Jew Tries Disproving Scripture, Gives Life to Jesus Instead” By Geri Ungurean
Justice will only be accomplished, when those who are in right relationship with the Lord, intercede on this darkness and keep asking for the Lord to bring it to the Light. He's the one to go to js.
If I said 80 million people COULD NOT save America, would you agree?
Countdown is 8 months away from November 2026, when deep state Republicans throw the midterms, because 80 million people were pouting about broken MAGA promises and foreign wars.
Epstein is the evidence of the 93% deep state evil and 80 million could pursue a remedy, but they're just frozen in shock listening like daisies in the wind, that can't stop the wind.
When the owner of the vineyard returns you can show him the tare you buried to preserve it, and America will fall.
93%ers want Trump impeached, so they are blocking him, lying to him, arranging his impeachment because 80 million good people brought buckets to the fire but filled not a single one with water. What do you suppose Donald Trump can do with 80 million empty buckets all in tidy rows next to a burning America?
If those same numbers by comparison brought empty buckets to the American revolution we would be having tea at 4pm today.
History isn't something you witness. History is a reflection of what YOU CHOOSE TO DO WHEN THE MOMENT TO ACT ARRIVES.
Will you watch the 93% deep state Republicans throw the midterms?
Will you believe they will stop the Democrats?
Will you hope they end the deep state?
Will you pray someone is arrested for Epstein corruption?
If so, then YOU will be the HISTORY that no one ever talks or hears about, because the 93%ers will write it.
We have eight months to stop the Democrats from ending America. We have 31 months to forge the US Independence Party, oust the 93%ers from Congress, place a USIP STRONG President AND Vice-President in the Whitehouse and begin purging the deep state from our wars debt and lives.
I first voted in 1976, 200 years after America was founded and before many of you reading this were born.
God helps those who help themselves. He can't form the US Independence Party for you. And, He shouldn't, because if you were just 2024 'one-shots', you don't deserve an American future.
So... can 80 million good people save America, or not?
You can't subscribe to me. I don't want your money. I simply want to help you save YOUR FUTURE. I'm 68, which means it's not my future. It's yours, but your eight months is running out.
Shall