Debra Wolf
14h

Justice will only be accomplished, when those who are in right relationship with the Lord, intercede on this darkness and keep asking for the Lord to bring it to the Light. He's the one to go to js.

Camashousepublishing
8h

If I said 80 million people COULD NOT save America, would you agree?

Countdown is 8 months away from November 2026, when deep state Republicans throw the midterms, because 80 million people were pouting about broken MAGA promises and foreign wars.

Epstein is the evidence of the 93% deep state evil and 80 million could pursue a remedy, but they're just frozen in shock listening like daisies in the wind, that can't stop the wind.

When the owner of the vineyard returns you can show him the tare you buried to preserve it, and America will fall.

93%ers want Trump impeached, so they are blocking him, lying to him, arranging his impeachment because 80 million good people brought buckets to the fire but filled not a single one with water. What do you suppose Donald Trump can do with 80 million empty buckets all in tidy rows next to a burning America?

If those same numbers by comparison brought empty buckets to the American revolution we would be having tea at 4pm today.

History isn't something you witness. History is a reflection of what YOU CHOOSE TO DO WHEN THE MOMENT TO ACT ARRIVES.

Will you watch the 93% deep state Republicans throw the midterms?

Will you believe they will stop the Democrats?

Will you hope they end the deep state?

Will you pray someone is arrested for Epstein corruption?

If so, then YOU will be the HISTORY that no one ever talks or hears about, because the 93%ers will write it.

We have eight months to stop the Democrats from ending America. We have 31 months to forge the US Independence Party, oust the 93%ers from Congress, place a USIP STRONG President AND Vice-President in the Whitehouse and begin purging the deep state from our wars debt and lives.

I first voted in 1976, 200 years after America was founded and before many of you reading this were born.

God helps those who help themselves. He can't form the US Independence Party for you. And, He shouldn't, because if you were just 2024 'one-shots', you don't deserve an American future.

So... can 80 million good people save America, or not?

You can't subscribe to me. I don't want your money. I simply want to help you save YOUR FUTURE. I'm 68, which means it's not my future. It's yours, but your eight months is running out.

Shall

