The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Sally Gillies's avatar
Sally Gillies
12h

It's horrifying that our media is completely complicit in all the above. Money drives the narrative and money buys the "candidates" who run our country. Except, Trump, of course. He is the Hero of the Age, bows down to no one, and works for We the People.

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Deb.Butler's avatar
Deb.Butler
7h

After reading this, I pray Thomas Massie has enough bodyguards!

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