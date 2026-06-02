What if the Jeffrey Epstein scandal is only the visible tip of a much larger iceberg?

In this explosive interview on Greg Hunter’s USA Watchdog, investigative journalist and author Alex Newman discusses his new book, Deep State 2.0, and argues that the story surrounding Epstein goes far beyond sex trafficking, blackmail operations, and intelligence agencies.

According to Newman, newly released documents, emails, and connections point toward a darker agenda involving transhumanism, eugenics, genetic engineering, and some of the most powerful institutions on Earth.

Newman raises serious questions about ongoing redactions in the Epstein files and the reluctance of authorities to fully disclose what happened. As he explains:

“This is much more than child sex trafficking. It’s about much more than intelligence operations for various governments. This gets into a realm that sounds like bad science fiction.”

The conversation explores Epstein’s ties to elite institutions, influential financiers, and organizations long associated with global power structures. Newman contends that the public has only seen a fraction of the evidence and warns that the full story could have profound implications for understanding the forces shaping politics, culture, science, and governance.

He also challenges the Justice Department’s handling of the case:

“The DOJ is still not complying... There is also talk that if all of this comes out, the government itself might fall.

Beyond the Epstein saga, Newman connects the controversy to broader themes explored in Deep State 2.0: the rise of a global managerial elite, the push toward centralized control, and efforts to undermine national sovereignty and individual liberty.

Drawing on biblical themes as well as decades of research into international institutions, Newman argues that Americans are increasingly recognizing the existence of powerful networks operating behind the scenes.

“Even Democrats recognize we have a nefarious network of individuals... Epstein is the tip of the iceberg.”

Watch this important discussion as Alex Newman unpacks the evidence, the unanswered questions, and why he believes the battle over truth and transparency is far from over.

Deep State 2.0 is available now.

Read Hunter’s writeup of this interview on his website USA Watchdog here: Epstein at Center of Demonic Deep State – Alex Newman

Watch the interview on Hunter’s Rumble page here: Epstein at Center of Demonic Deep State – Alex Newman

To pre-order “Deep State 2.0,” click here.

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