Epstein Accomplice Ghislaine Pleads 5th. Will Justice Be Served?

As the country continues to search through the Epstein files, one truth is abundantly clear: it is one of the biggest scandals in human history.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s girlfriend and co-conspirator, is currently serving 20 years in prison for conspiring with Epstein to sexually traffic and abuse minors. In a closed-door deposition in Texas, Maxwell refused to talk to law enforcement, invoking her Fifth Amendment right to remain silent.

Despite overwhelming evidence showing that Epstein did indeed traffic children and make them available to his cohorts, the current stance of at least one senior federal law enforcement official claims otherwise, we report in this episode of The Sentinel Report. This is unacceptable, and Americans must receive full disclosure, and criminals must be punished.

Also in the news segment:

-Commentary on the Super Bowl halftime show and Turning Point USA’s rival event, including Kid Rock presenting the Gospel

-Incredible segments from this year’s National Prayer Breakfast, including Secretary of War’s comments about Christ.

-President Trump’s historic announcement that America will be re-dedicated to God on May 17

-El Salvador President Nayib Bukele reveals that criminal gang leaders are literally worshipping Satan, and he has the proof (but the media refuse to show it)

-And much more.

Guests Provide Insight on Epstein, Indoctrination of Children, and the woke NFL’s Refusal to Let Survivors of Botched Abortions Speak

Joining Newman to discuss the Epstein horror is Brad Ward, the co-founder of Armor of Truth, an excellent Christian ministry that we highly encourage you to follow. Ward breaks down what we know so far about Epstein’s treachery, the battle over globalism and sovereignty, and how Christians should respond to it all.

Additionally on the show, Stephen McDowell, the co-founder and president of the Providence Foundation, explores the fantastic new documentary, Educated for Liberty: Restoring Biblical Education. The powerful film should be considered essential for churches and parents nationwide. It features key voices in education such as Classical Conversations founder Leigh Bortins, journalist Alex Newman, HSLDA founder Mike Farris, actress Sam Sorbo, WallBuilders founder David Barton; Christian pollster and academic George Barna, Walker Wildmon (American Family Radio), Carol Swain (Professor), Abraham Hamilton (American Family Association); Alex McFarland (Author and Educator); Tim Barton (President WallBuilders); E. Ray Moore (Exodus Mandate), Truth in Education founder Rhonda Thomas, and more.

And finally, Lyric Gillett, the founder and executive director of Faces of Choice, joins the Sentinel Report to share a powerful ad against abortion that the Super Bowl refused to air. Thankfully, the ad will be airing this year on a platform that is FAR larger and more significant, bringing the reality of abortion to countless millions worldwide. Gillett shares how this effort is leading people to Christ and repentance in miraculous ways. Tune in to learn more.