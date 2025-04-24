"Uniparty" to Steal Midterm if Machines Not Gone, Warns Mike Lindell
There was election fraud in the 2024 elections with multiple seats stolen. Will the midterms be stolen? We caught up with Mike Lindell to learn what to do locally in this exclusive interview.
Americans can be confident in the results of the midterm elections if voting machines are removed and voting is done by paper ballots, argued MyPillow CEO and election-integrity leader Mike Lindell in an exclusive interview with journalist Alex Newman.
Lindell, who has been ruthlessly attacked for calling out election fraud since the 2020 elections, is calling on citizens to mobilize for secure elections leading up to the 2026 midterm primaries.
“We’re under a very critical timeline,” he said. “Because they [electronic voting machines] need to be gone by next year at this time.” The “uniparty,” he continued, meddles in primaries to get weak candidates into the general elections. Now is the time to settle this once and for all.
Of course, Mike Lindell’s detractors are going to accuse him of false claims that the 2020 U.S. presidential election was stolen through widespread fraud, particularly alleging manipulation of voting machines. But when you have as many elections as we have in the United States, where the final results are not known until days, weeks, and in some cases, even months after election day, it’s reasonable to conclude that the potential for fraud exists.
Thank goodness for this !