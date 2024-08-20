Trump will lose the election if the illegitimate voters on the voter rolls are not addressed — and soon—according to a leading computer expert applying his expertise to election integrity. More troubling still, foreign powers including the CCP are involved, he warned.

“We can log into our system right now and we can show you,” Fractal Computing’s Vice President of Operations Jay Valentine told Alex Newman on The Sentinel Report in an interview on Wednesday, referring to the illegitimate voter registrations across America.

The strategy is simple. “Those ballots will be collected and sent out by these NGOs. They will then be filled in by these [Left-wing] organizations and all 500,000 in every swing state will be voted against President Trump,” he added.

We also have an article about this explosive interview that you can share with those who don’t or won’t watch the interview itself:

Unless THIS is Fixed, Trump Will LOSE All Swing States: Election Expert

Read the rest here.

You're their first teacher. Be their best teacher.

When you homeschool with Classical Conversations, they connect you with a local community of like-minded families who not only learn together but also do life together. They equip homeschool parents with the confidence to raise bright, observant students who have a lifelong love of learning.

Visit classicalconversations.com/lsm to learn more!

Beef and Liberty

The study of humanity across the millennia, more often than not, takes the mind into a visual portrait of time rather than recognition of actual historical facts. For example, the belief that cave men existed can be debated across timelines for eternity, yet it is not their existence that captures the imagination. Instead, it is the visual portrait of strong, masculine Neanderthals hunting animals in the wild then cooking that meat over an open fire near a cave that likely captures the mind. Similarly, the vision of vast herds of Bison stampeding across the plains ahead of natives hot on the trail of their meat supply and a youthful rite of passage into adulthood that conjures the feeling of vitality, and freedom.

To this day, the sense of strength that meat and freedom provide, continues to drive humans into the wild to do what they have done for millions of years. Truly, the sweetness of nature, the thrill of the hunt and the instinct to survive is burned deep into the soul of man. There is something about the combination of blood shed and freedom that is liberating and tangible and no doubt created to be this way – God Given.

Preserve your wealth by clicking the banner below: