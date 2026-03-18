The Liberty Sentinel

The Liberty Sentinel

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Liz Halloran's avatar
Liz Halloran
2h

It’s not just government schools. It’s any school that uses education technology as part of their program.

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Jo Blow's avatar
Jo Blow
5h

Good info!

Primary effort is control. Goal: omniscience and omnipotence.

All part of NWO and Bush's "1,000 points of light"

Tracking / tracing and implementing 666 anticipation of thoughts and actions.

Great word: get kids out!

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