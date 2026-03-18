Right now, government schools are using AI and so-called "educational" apps to collect data on children. The scheme is even reaching into the realm of mental health, gathering data on children's emotional behavior, explains Katie Allen, a policy advisor for Truth In Education, on this episode of The New American's Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman. Massive profits are behind the data collection push, Allen added, revealing that the data is estimated to be worth eight trillion dollars.

Parents must understand that the government school system is not only intentionally dumbing down America's youth and indoctrinating them to be sympathetic to communism and Satanism, but it is also manipulating children for profit. The only lasting solution is a mass exodus from government schools.

Did you know 37% of children will be involved with a Child Protective Services investigation by the time they turn 18? And over 83% of these children were determined not to be victims of child abuse or neglect. Yet even for innocent families, these investigations are traumatic.

By joining Heritage Defense, you can get peace of mind knowing that you can call 24/7 and immediately have an experienced attorney ready to fight to protect your home, your children, and your parental rights.