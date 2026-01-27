There are many reasons that could be cited for America’s ongoing decline into tyranny, chaos, and degeneracy, but none are more important than the displacement of Bible-based education in favor of godless and pagan government indoctrination. An incredible new documentary documents this like never before.

President Ronald Reagan insightfully said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States, where men were free.”

It is difficult to live free. Freedom is not the default state of sinful man. Left to himself, man will not progress toward liberty but spiral downward into bondage. Scripture warns to not be taken captive by worldly philosophies, and reminds us that Christian ideas bring liberty (Col. 2:8).

Liberty produces flourishing—personal, familial, economic, governmental, and cultural flourishing. History affirms that liberty produces prosperity, but more importantly we learn from history that Christianity produces liberty.

The founders of America embraced the truths that freedom comes from God, not government, and that freedom is the product of Christian education.

Understanding these important ideas reveals how and why America became the most free and prosperous nation in history, and also why the nation has been losing its liberty liberties. Education in early America was thoroughly Christian. Home-centered biblical education produced the free nation of America. Christian education prepared citizens to love their neighbor, to govern themselves, to think biblically, and to pass on to posterity the character and worldview necessary to to live free.

However, the rise of government-controlled schools and secular education has produced a decline of moral and academic excellence, which has led to a loss of liberty. Schools have become progressively dangerous. Some of the most negative influences that young Americans can face today are found in public schools. Exposure to drugs, assault, rape, perversion, and murder are becoming more and more common. Radical transgender and homosexual ideology is promoted in classrooms, and reinforced by biological males having access to girls’ restrooms and being allowed to compete in girls’ sports.

In addition to children facing physical danger, they are also facing ideological danger in the classroom. Secular humanism and increasingly paganism have replaced Christianity as the foundational worldview underlying education today. With this, academic performance has declined over the decades. As numerous authors have pointed out, Johnny can’t read, Johnny can’t think, and Johnny can’t tell right from wrong.

The educrats who have overseen this decline are working hard to keep parents in the dark about all that is happening in schools. When parents attempt to speak, they are often ignored, and some have even been arrested.

Our modern government schools are built upon the pagan idea that the state is the ultimate authority on earth and everything comes under its domain, especially the education of children. This is not a new idea. From ancient history until modern times, kings and rulers have sought to govern all aspects of education. But the Bible teaches education according to Christ is outside the control of government, and that it is parents who have the right and responsibility to govern the education of their children. Scripture teaches that the fear of the Lord and knowledge of truth are the foundation for education that brings liberty.

Therefore, the solution to our loss of liberty and loss of societal flourishing is to restore biblical truth in education upon which America was built—to prepare citizens who are Educated for Liberty.

Educated for Liberty, hosted by Providence Foundation President Stephen McDowell, explores the characteristics, model, fruit, and societal impact of biblical education, as well as the role of the family and church in educating future generations. This film contains numerous interviews of national leaders in Christian education, school administrators, teachers, pastors, and parents. It seeks to encourage families to govern the education of their children and to inspire pastors and leaders in the church to become actively involved in education, thereby assisting parents in fulfilling their responsibility to educate their children.

Some of those interviewed for the film are Alex Newman (journalist and educator); Leigh Bortins (Founder Classical Conversations); David Barton (Founder WallBuilders); George Barna (Author, Pollster, and Professor), Walker Wildmon (American Family Radio), and Carol Swain (Professor), Abraham Hamilton (American Family Association); Alex McFarland (Author and Educator); Tim Barton (President WallBuilders); E. Ray Moore (Exodus Mandate); and more.

Watch and share this powerful movie: