Lawrie Sikkema
20h

Calling on all conservative and Christian families to EXIT the government schools NOW. Save your children and grandchildren from the perverse Indoctrination! Home education is thriving, and biblically worldview Christian school campuses are growing. Get them out NOW.

StandAndFightSir
21h

Federal security reviews for employment and clearances used to ask whether you had ever been a member of or promoted communism, Marxism, organizations seeking to overthrow the US government. About a decade after the fall of the Soviet Union, they stopped asking.

