The massive drone swarms being reported in U.S. airspace are likely part of a psychological operation to justify a huge power grab by the federal government, warned legendary psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin in an interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Dr. Breggin, who was trained at Harvard and wrote the best-selling book COVID19 and the Global Predators, pointed to comments made by Biden officials and officials with the incoming administration seeking expanded federal power over drones. The goal, ultimately, is to control Americans, he said. Breggin’s arguments on this issue have gone mega-viral across the internet, sparking a lively discussion.

In Case You Missed It

