Drones in US Skies a Psyop for DOD Power Grab, Warns Legendary Psychiatrist
The drone saga might be a psyop to bring about a DOD/DHS Orwellian power grab, argues Dr. Peter Breggin.
The massive drone swarms being reported in U.S. airspace are likely part of a psychological operation to justify a huge power grab by the federal government, warned legendary psychiatrist Dr. Peter Breggin in an interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman. Dr. Breggin, who was trained at Harvard and wrote the best-selling book COVID19 and the Global Predators, pointed to comments made by Biden officials and officials with the incoming administration seeking expanded federal power over drones. The goal, ultimately, is to control Americans, he said. Breggin’s arguments on this issue have gone mega-viral across the internet, sparking a lively discussion.
Watch:
Videos
Woke Boy Scouts Wage War on Men; Rival Organization Embraces Masculinity, Faith
The Liberty Report
December 31th, 2024
The Truth Behind the H1-B Visa Debate & Remembering President Carter
The Sentinel Report
December 30th, 2024
Exploring The Abrahamic Family House: A Temple to World Religion?
The New American
December 27th, 2024
US ‘Culture of Mediocrity’ = Need More Foreigners? – Alex Newman on NTD
NTD News
December 27th, 2024
In Case You Missed It
Humans Turning to AI for Romance, Friendship—It is “Dehumanizing” Us, Warns Christian Leader
The Liberty Sentinel is officially a Substack bestseller! Thank you, especially to our paid subscribers, for making this possible. To help us continue our mission of exposing darkness and sharing the truth, please consider becoming a free or paid subscriber and sharing this newsletter with a friend.
Yes it is
Our government is guilty of so many atrocities I would not be surprised if this were not true. Time to dismantle all the 3 & 4 letter government agencies.