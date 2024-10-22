A leading taxpayer-funded California university will host what organizers are calling a “demonic” drag show steeped in the occult later this month. Known as “Drag me to hell,” the horror-themed drag festival is being marketed as a “one-of-a-kind Halloween event” for students.

“Join us for a festive night of dancing, drag, and dress-up!” reads the event description on the University of Southern California’s website featuring grotesque videos of men dressed as caricatures of women covered in blood and demonic regalia.

“Drag Me to Hell is a one-of-a-kind Halloween event inspired by queer pioneers in 1930s–60s Los Angeles who found refuge in science-fiction fandom and the occult underground,” the invitation continues.

The Diabolical March to World Government Exposed: Alex Newman @ ReAwaken America

A cabal of globalists is working to undermine nations in a diabolical effort to create a one-world government, economy, and religious system, warned journalist Alex Newman at the final ReAwaken America event in North Carolina. The threat is enormous. Drawing on his investigative reporting following the United Nations around the world for 15 years, Alex exposes the globalist agenda. But more importantly, he reminds Americans that God is still on the throne.

