Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Health and Human Services has been questioning the safety and efficacy of vaccines, even replacing the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), now co-chaired by Dr. Robert Malone, to review currently recommended shots.

While the progress is significant, Americans must demand accountability for pandemic crimes and focus on helping victims, explains Dr. Sheri Tenpenny to The New American’s Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter.

To illustrate the crisis, Dr. Tenpenny, an osteopathic doctor, shared that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which only received about 8,000 annual reports pre-COVID, has 1.6 million records of COVID-19 “vaccine” injuries. To date, not a single death has been compensated.

Officials at Health and Human Services, including RFK Jr., must be given time to sort out this mess, but Americans should not relent in “holding their feet to the fire” to ensure it happens, Dr. Tenpenny concluded.

SHAREABLE VIDEO LINK

More than just electrolytes—this is hydration with intention. Sea minerals. Real energy. Faster bounce-back. PerformLyte is made for athletes, workers, and weekend warriors alike. Click the banner above to shop.

How States Can Defeat the Tyrannical Federal Government

Dive into the heart of American governance with this exploration of state sovereignty, the 9th and 10th Amendments, and the separation of powers presented by Alex Newman. From COVID-19 to Real ID, states have the duty to limit federal overreach and maintain a delicate balance of authority between local and federal governments. Using the Founding Fathers' written instructions and recent instances of states nullifying federal overreach, this video unpacks the enduring importance of these concepts in protecting freedom and promoting accountable governance.

SHAREABLE VIDEO LINK