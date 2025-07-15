Dr. Tenpenny: “Religion of Vaccinology” Must Be Stopped
HHS under RFK Jr. is making progress. But those injured by COVID jabs must get justice, argues legendary health advocate Dr. Sheri Tenpenny in an exclusive interview. And that's just the start.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s Health and Human Services has been questioning the safety and efficacy of vaccines, even replacing the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), now co-chaired by Dr. Robert Malone, to review currently recommended shots.
While the progress is significant, Americans must demand accountability for pandemic crimes and focus on helping victims, explains Dr. Sheri Tenpenny to The New American’s Alex Newman for Conversations That Matter.
To illustrate the crisis, Dr. Tenpenny, an osteopathic doctor, shared that the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which only received about 8,000 annual reports pre-COVID, has 1.6 million records of COVID-19 “vaccine” injuries. To date, not a single death has been compensated.
Officials at Health and Human Services, including RFK Jr., must be given time to sort out this mess, but Americans should not relent in “holding their feet to the fire” to ensure it happens, Dr. Tenpenny concluded.
How States Can Defeat the Tyrannical Federal Government
Dive into the heart of American governance with this exploration of state sovereignty, the 9th and 10th Amendments, and the separation of powers presented by Alex Newman. From COVID-19 to Real ID, states have the duty to limit federal overreach and maintain a delicate balance of authority between local and federal governments. Using the Founding Fathers' written instructions and recent instances of states nullifying federal overreach, this video unpacks the enduring importance of these concepts in protecting freedom and promoting accountable governance.
NOT GOING TO HAPPEN, especially being that the federal government provides an average of 21 billion dollars a year in grants, etc. to each state. This amounts to approximately 1/'3 of most states' revenue.
MORE IMPORTANTY - Returning power (via Amendment 10) to the states is NOT the answer for our nation. When biblical standards are rejected, state governments are just as wicked as is the federal government.
Our only answer is a return to the God of the Bible as America's Sovereign, His Son as the Savior of His remnant, and His morality as found in His perfect law and altogether righteous judgments (Psalm 19:7-9, etc.) as government and society ethical standard.
As an example: Most people considered Justice Scalia a conservative.
QUESTION: What's the true conservative position regarding in utero infanticide (aka "abortion")?
ANSWER: The conservative position is that it's murder as determined by God, the ONLY One with the authority to make such a determination. Turning the decision over to the States to decide (which was Scalia's position) is NOT the conservative position.
QUESTION: Why was this Scalia's position?
ANSWER: Because to Scalia the Constitution was the Supreme Law of the land, rather than the Bible's immutable/unchanging moral law.
First, there is no such thing as COVID. FOIA requests to governments around the world all come back with NO RECORD FOUND as the only proof of COVID is from a computer sequenced make-believe data point. This was highlighted in Canada in the 2021 trial of the Patrick King vs The Crown. If you search that, a bunch of fake-news outlets discounted the trial. But the fact is, The Crown could not come up with proof that a virus exists [because it does not]. A case-count pandemic when no validated test has ever existed [talk about a stupid medical conclusion!]. Why is that? A validated test for a virus requires the Gold Standard-the alleged virus itself. But since no virus exists, there will never be a validated test.
Second, the jabs have no medicinal value whatsoever.
So we have 2 points of order no one can argue against, though the only court case I have seen bring out either of these points was the 2021 Peter King vs The Crown case.
Anyone who has seriously studied medical history understands that clean water, rigorous public sanitation, and antibiotics are the true vanquishers of infectious diseases, and NOT vaccines. The Vaccine Cult was born and promulgated during a time when most of humanity lived in squalor. Enormous advances in sanitation, clean water, modern washing appliances for bed linens, etc., have revolutionized public health. Moreover, many infectious diseases that formerly killed children are now easily treatable with antibiotics and other medical advances. And yet, vaccines remain a Sacred Cow.