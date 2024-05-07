In this episode of The Sentinel Report, hosted by journalist Alex Newman, Dr. Peter McCullough joins the show to brief listeners on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) redaction of warnings regarding ivermectin, the miracle drug that won a Nobel Prize in 2015, as the medication has been proven time and time again to be “safer than Tylenol,” Dr. McCullough revealed.

Additionally, Dr. McCullough, a cardiologist and chief scientific officer for The Wellness Company, warned that disease X is being ramped up in the mainstream media as the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to vote on a new pandemic treaty in May 2024 that would sign away U.S. sovereignty in the event of a public health “crisis.”

Government Schools Leading Children to Suicide, Drug Overdoses

Alex Newman, the author of the new book Indoctrinating Our Children to Death, joins actress Sam Sorbo’s show to share how government schools are not only contributing to the highest drug overdose, suicide, and school shooting rates, but also to the spiritual death of America’s youth. Most importantly, Newman shares how we can fix it.